Governor McKee Directs Rhode Island Flags Lowered

RHODE ISLAND, February 24 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee has ordered the Rhode Island flag to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings in honor of former General Treasurer Anthony Solomon. The flag will be lowered beginning Thursday, February 24 and return to full staff at sunrise on Sunday, February 27.

"Treasurer Anthony Solomon served the people of Rhode Island in countless ways, from his 11 years as treasurer to his nine years in the General Assembly, as well as the pharmacy he operated in the Olneyville neighborhood, which has served as a vital resource for generations of residents," Governor McKee said. "Susan and I send our condolences to his family including Representative Joe Solomon, his friends, and loved ones."

Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

Check the flag status at governor.ri.gov.

###

