PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Hogan Makes Several Stops Throughout Hagerstown Area Touting Economic Development, Project Restore, Major Investment in New Boys & Girls Club

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 23, 2022) — Governor Hogan today made several stops in Hagerstown, thanking health care workers at Meritus Hospital, visiting downtown businesses that benefited from Project Restore, highlighting new economic initiatives to the Chamber of Commerce, and touting a major investment in the rebuilding of the county’s Boys and Girls Club.

For more details visit: https://governor.maryland.gov/2022/02/23/photo-release-governor-hogan-makes-several-stops-throughout-hagerstown-area-touting-economic-development-project-restore-major-investment-in-new-boys-girls-club/

 

Governor Hogan visits Hagerstown

