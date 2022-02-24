Education Department Announces $35 Million Competition to Improve Teacher Quality

Today, the U.S. Department of Education is posting a Notice Inviting Applications for the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) program, which will award $35 million to bolster teacher preparation programs at the undergraduate or "fifth-year" level (Pre-Baccalaureate Models), as well as teaching residency programs for individuals new to teaching that integrate relevant academic content and meaningful clinical experience (Residency Models).

"Across the country, we must continue the necessary work of developing a strong, diverse educator workforce for today and tomorrow," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "High-quality educator preparation programs and teacher residencies are integral to this effort. Effective programs have positive effects on teacher candidates—including boosting the likelihood that they will remain in the profession—and they increase the impact that great teachers have on student learning."

In keeping with Secretary Cardona's priorities, this competition also includes four competitive priorities focused on educator diversity; student social, emotional, and academic needs; and student equitable access to opportunities and resources.

Research shows that high-quality residency models like those in the TQP program can expand the pool of well-prepared applicants entering the teaching profession, promote diversity of the workforce, and bring a wide range of experiences into the classroom to support students. In addition, the close partnership between school districts and colleges required by the TQP program ensures that preparation programs are closely aligned with practice. The Biden-Harris Administration believes that support for high-quality residency programs is a critical part of ensuring that all students have access to well-prepared and qualified educators, as these programs produce teachers who are more effective and likely to stay in the profession than less comprehensive pathways.

Applicants are also encouraged to apply for partnership grants for the establishment of Grow Your Own (GYO) Programs. The Biden-Harris Administration has called for more investment in high-quality teacher preparation, including GYO programs, to strengthen teacher pipelines and address shortages, and increase and support the growth of teachers. As with teaching residency programs, GYO programs can help address teacher shortages by increasing retention rates while also enhancing educator diversity.

Additionally, the Leadership Program priority in the TQP program provides an opportunity for applicants to carry out an effective school leadership program that will prepare individuals for careers as superintendents, principals, early childhood education program directors, or other school leaders.

The Department recognizes the value of supporting educators and is committed to the providing resources and opportunities that lift up the educator workforce.

The Notice Inviting Applications is available here.