Breast Pump Market Size to Surpass Around USD 7.44 Bn by 2030

The global breast pump market size is predicted to surpass around USD 7.44 billion by 2030 from at USD 2.9 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of breast pump industry is accredited to inadequate maternity leave period, rapid take hold of working women inhabitants and the increasing awareness about the rewards and importance of breastfeeding. Other important factors such as technological developments in electric breast pushes, increasing healthcare spending by the U.S. government and favorable reimbursement circumstance will also help in the expansion of the market.



The industry in the developed economies, including the U.S., Germany, England, and Australia, is saturated owing to the increasing demand and occurrence of key players in these regions. The emerging Asian and Latin American nations have a moderate adoption rate due to lower patient awareness levels. Economic development in these regions combined with rising non reusable income is likely to help the market ensure future durability.

Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2030 USD 7.44 Billion Growth Rate from 2022 to 2030 CAGR of 11% Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Revenue Holder North America Base Year 2021 Companies Covered Ameda AG, Medela AG, Philips, Hygeia Health, Bailey Medical, Lansinoh Laboratories, Buettner Frank GmbH, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., Whittlestone, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Report Highlights

The electric breast pumps segment held the largest share 50% in 2020 on accounts of benefit demand for these products around the world.

The closed system product section held the biggest income share of over 60% in 2020. The segment is also expected to see the quickest CAGR over the prediction period on accounts of several benefits provided by closed system products over their counterparts.

The hospital-grade application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the overall market in 2020. This segment will increase further at the quickest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 because of increasing number of hospitals across the globe.





Regional Snapshot

North America region accounted 52% revenue share in 2020. The market growth in the area is influenced by the growing with regard to breast pump in the U.S., and Canada. The U.S. is estimated to dominate the breast pump market during the forecast period. Industry growth in the country is linked to various expansion factors such as rising support for breastfeeding among women, increasing population of working women, and rising laws to support women to breast feed in public places. The breast pump market in Canada is also expected to grow during the forecast period thanks to the growing variety of women and the increasing usage of a breast pumps. In addition, the region has increased the laws for lactating women to breastfeed babies for the first half a year.

The breast pump market in Europe is expected to grow slower thanks to less breastfeeding a baby at the office and in public places. Nevertheless, the market is expected to have several growth opportunities in the arriving years due to the rising awareness about breastfeeding. The European nations have also improved the laws and laws to breastfeed infants at the place of work. The breast pump market in Asian Pacific region is expected to grow at the quickest rate during the prediction period. The market growth in the region is related to the maximum manufacturing facilities of breast pumps present in the region, the availability of the product through the widest e-commerce string, rise in authorities support, and increased birth rate in Asian countries.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Engorgement Health Condition Driving the Breast Pump Market Growth

Engorgement condition occurs when swelling and pain occurs in the breast due to improper suction of milk by mother’s child. This is a common scenario for the day or two after childbirth. Breast pumps are useful in this condition. They eliminate the pain occurred due to the excessive milk to receive away with engorgement. It is one of the major factors expected to drive the market in the forecast period. Market players are working towards this issue and coming up with innovative product range. Willow one of the popular company in breast pump market came way up with its first-ever in-bra wearable breast pump in 2020 that makes opportunity for smart suction as well as novel tenderness setting that states to yield twenty percent more milk.

Moreover, developing birth rate in Asia Pacific region plays a role in rising birth problems and inability of mothers to breasts feed the child due in order to reasons, such as mothers struggling from severe diseases, such as hepatitis and AIDS. Based on a report released by Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in 2018, almost 250 babies are born every sixty seconds across the world. Asian nations such as Indian and China also have high fertility rates due to many factors such as religion results, inadequate family wellbeing services supply, and poverty. This factor also acts as a major driving factor for the growth of breast pump market.

Restraint

Declining Birth Rates in North America and Europe Restrict Market Growth of Breast Pumps

Decreasing birth rates in the developed regions such as North America and Europe is a major factor acting as a hindrance to market growth. In particular U. S. documented the lowest delivery rate in 2018 since 1986. Within Europe, Spain, Italia, Greece, and Spain are among the top 10 nations having the minimum fertility rate. Busy lifestyle, late relationships (resulting in high-risk pregnancy followed by issues with lactation), reduced fertility, and other factors such as uterus cancer are the elements hampering the market in the developed nations.On the other hand, low and middle-income economies like Columbia, South America, and Africa face hesitation on the count of interpersonal acceptance of breasts pumps. Firstly, the pace of awareness is low. Secondly, women refrain from going to the lactation specialist regarding lactation-related problems. Such factors are expected to restrict the market growth.

Opportunity

Opportunity in Breast Pump Sales Growth through Online Channels

Covid-19 crisis has increased the need for online sales in every sector. Platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Babysworld, MeeMee, Firstcry are offering a variety of breast pumps to customers. Though breast pushes are available non-prescription as well; people abstain from going out fearing disease. Plus, mothers as well as the child actually are in sensitive state as far as health is involved; especially when it’s a lactating mother. So, online sales will offer promising growth opportunities in breast pump market.

Challenges

Although the market offers prosperous growth opportunities, high maintenance cost required for electrical battery driven power pumps and clinic grade pumps, higher risk of toxic contamination in open system breast pumps, very high cost breast pumps alongside with low attention, particularly in under-developed countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, and African countries such as Kenya, Namibia and Nigeria are likely to restrain the market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Open System

Closed System

By Technology

Manual

Electric

By Application

Hospital-grade

Personal Use

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





