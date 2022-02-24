LeadSmart Technologies Unveils New Brand and Product Families

Reimagined CRM, Channel Collaboration and Business Intelligence

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadSmart Technologies, a leader in the cloud-based CRM, Channel Collaboration, and Business Intelligence market, today announced a new brand within the companies offering. Founded in 2018, LeadSmart was originally developed for a more limited market with initial focus being solely on manufacturing companies.

Noted LeadSmart CEO Kevin Brown, “Our market focus has shifted in the last year with a natural evolution of product offerings to include versions of our SaaS software solution not just for manufacturers, but for distributors, dealers and independent sales agents as well. It was time to rebrand to reflect our broader offering”.

“As part of this rebranding and updated product offering LeadSmart will remain our corporate name and entity but our products will now carry the LeadSmart Channel Cloud and LeadSmart Connect product names to better reflect who our products serve and where our data resides” stated Tom Burton LeadSmart co-founder and COO. The LeadSmart family of products is now composed of LeadSmart Channel Cloud™ for Manufacturers, Distributors/Dealers and Sales Agents and LeadSmart Connect our App based solution for existing Salesforce.com users who want to take advantage of Channel Cloud features within their existing Salesforce system.

Per Forrester Research, 75% of worldwide commerce is transacted through a 3rd party sales channel so a purpose-built, vertical CRM, Channel Collaboration and BI platform created specifically for distribution companies has been long been needed. The LeadSmart Channel Cloud family of products includes many unique pre-built features and capabilities including tools to help sales teams drive sales growth, full line selling, account planning and customer lifetime value to name a few.

In addition, the LeadSmart Channel Cloud family incorporates LeadSmart’s new app-based architecture that enables customers to incrementally add and adopt additional functionality and capabilities as needed. This new architecture significantly accelerates implementation timelines, reduces costs, and drives fast adoption. As a result, LeadSmart Channel Cloud can be successfully implemented and deployed at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional CRM systems and with minimal impact to the organization.

Added Brown, “We are very excited about the release of new products and rebranding of LeadSmart Channel Cloud and LeadSmart Connect. These new names along with key product features were designed and developed based on in-depth feedback from industry distribution leaders and better reflects what we do and how we help our clients and positions us for our future growth with channel focused companies.”

About LeadSmart Technologies

LeadSmart is an industry-leading provider of CRM, Channel Collaboration and Business Intelligence solutions for companies that sell through 3rd party channels including manufacturers, sales agents, dealers, and distributors. LeadSmart products are purpose-built based on 30+ years of experience in the distribution market. LeadSmart has users in over 20 countries supporting multiple languages. LeadSmart is a preferred CRM supplier partner for leading manufacturers, distributors, sales agents, industrial buying groups and trade associations throughout the U.S. Canada and Latin America.