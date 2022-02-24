Redbox+ Is Now In Winston-Salem NC Ready to Meet Waste Disposal Needs

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina -

Winston-Salem, NC .- Redbox+ is announcing it’s now expanding into the Winston-Salem area and is offering roll-off dumpster rentals and portable restrooms in a variety of sizes. Americans are spending more time than ever on waste removal, whether it’s at a construction site, or in their own driveway, especially if they’re also required to rent portable restrooms.

The Portable Sanitation Association International reported that construction companies waste at thousands of dollars a day on toilet time based on poor restroom placement. Construction companies and contractors in Winston-Salem are no different.

For over 30 years, Redbox+ has offered roll-off containers and portable restrooms to thousands of construction sites across the United States. Founder Jeff Matejka realized the need for efficiency and organization in constructions sites and created the combo restroom and roll-off dumpster to increase convenience and savings for customers.

Today, Redbox+ has a national presence throughout North America and the interest in the Redbox+ concept continues to grow. Redbox+ offers its services to roofers, remodelers, home builders, window and siding specialists, water and fire remediation firms, and commercial contractors.

Based in Omaha, but with an executive team from all over the U.S. Redbox+ is expanding quickly throughout the country wherever their decades of experience in high-quality waste removal services are needed. Redbox+ has opened several new locations in the past couple of months alone, and now they’re here to help Winston-Salem.

Redbox+ respects that most customers have time and project deadlines, which is why the company has streamlined its rental process to a simple phone call. Customers need only provide the size dumpster required, when they’d like the unit delivered, and where to place the unit on their job site. In most cases, Redbox+ can deliver the dumpster within 24 hours.

Once customers are finished with the dumpster, a Redbox+ representative will arrive to pick up the container by the end of the next business day. Redbox+ can also empty a dumpster mid-project and return the container so customers can finish jobs on a deadline.

Redbox+ offers three standard dumpster sizes: 30 yard, Elite 20 yard with an attached portable restroom, and Elite 30 yard with an attached portable restroom.

https://youtu.be/l0Imz713OAE

The Redbox+ Winston-Salem team is ready to answer waste removal needs in the Winston-Salem area, pledging superior customer service through excellent communication, response time, and quality service.

###

For more information about redbox+ Dumpster Rental Winston-Salem, contact the company here:



redbox+ Dumpster Rental Winston-Salem

Pete Marsden

+13367152824

triadsales@redboxplus.com

1105 Fairchild Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, United States

Pete Marsden