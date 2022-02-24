Prostate Cancer Foundation Hosted Palm Beach Gala Dinner to Kick Off Annual Pro-Am Tennis & Golf Tournament
Proceeds from the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament & Golf Tournament funded PCF’s research efforts for the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) hosted their annual Pro-Am Tennis & Golf Tournament in South Florida. The tournaments were a part of a five-day event that combines the 2022 Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues and annual Pro-Am Tournaments.
The Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues in Palm Beach took place over three days, which included the annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and special golf tournament; and concluded with three days of events in Miami. The highlight of the first night in Palm Beach was a gala dinner at the home of Steve and Andrea Wynn with entertainment by John Fogerty and Master Mentalist Lior Suchard.
Some notable attendees included: Mike Milken, Steve and Andrea Wynn, Former United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and his wife Hilary, John Paulson, Rob and Cindy Citrone, Tony and Sage Robbins, Jeff and Mei Sze Greene, Robert Kraft, Daria Barry, John F. Barry III, Major General David Scott, Elaine Chao, Congressman Patrick Murphy.
Just as with their Hamptons program, select guests were invited to attend a variety of salons on topics similar to those covered at the Global Conference, but in much smaller, more intimate landmark settings and stunning private homes. Guests were able to attend more than 20 sessions, and PCF anticipates up to 80 interesting panelists.
All proceeds from the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and the Golf Tournament funded PCF’s promising and innovative research efforts for the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer, and to help extend and improve the lives of all cancer patients:
• Young Investigators: PCF has launched and supported the careers of more than 500 scientists whose work has led to 15 new FDA-approved treatments
• VA Partnership: providing best-in-care treatments for our U.S. veterans
• Team Science: PCF Challenge Award Teams continue to produce scientific breakthroughs and serve as a role model for other disease-specific foundations.
• The Cutting Edge of Research: By focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and nutrition science, discoveries in PCF-funded research have been highly leveraged in diagnosing and treating more than 70 other cancers
• Precision Medicine: PCF helps identify the right treatment for the right patient at the right time, and may be at the heart of solving the mystery of cancer
About the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF):
The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has funded nearly $800 million of cutting-edge research by 2,200 scientists at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Because of PCF’s commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down more than 52% and 1.5 million men are alive today as a result. PCF research now impacts 67 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine. For more information, visit www.pcf.org.
