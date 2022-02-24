Pipeline Transportation Market to Garner $29.19 Billion, Globally, By 2028 at 11.59% CAGR, Says The Brainy Insights

North American pipeline transportation market seems to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period due to emerging demand for fuel advanced infrastructure.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, The global pipeline transportation market is expected to grow from USD 11.21 billion in 2020 to USD 29.19 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



Low operating costs and environmental friendliness of pipeline transportation are some of the factors fuelling the pipeline transportation market.



Pipelines are used to carry natural gas to every household; similarly, the pipeline is also used to transport fuel to the airport which is commercial purpose use; also pipeline is used for industrial purpose like crude oil to refineries. Pipeline transportation is most efficient in the case of transportation of oil from the wells to oil refineries. This would be impossible without the many systems of pipes called pipeline. For domestic purpose, pipeline are used to carry water like drinking water to the houses. The wastewater to the drainage and also to carry gases to every household, which are used in cooking etc. Same way refined petroleum can be carried to long-distance using pipeline for industrial purposes. There are many benefits of pipeline transportation. Pipelines are used to transport an enormous amount of oil and natural gas. This is the most efficient way of transporting this much amount of natural gas or oil when compared to ships, trucks or railway. The oil and natural gas are highly inflammable in nature, so it is very risky in transporting it from railway, ships etc.



Pipeline System is the most efficient way of transporting a large amount of natural gas or oil when compared to ships, trucks or railway. The oil and natural gas are highly inflammable in nature. Any kind of leakage etc. could be fatal. The pipeline monitoring is also important as there could be a risk that it can be sabotaged and vandalised. These factors are acting as a restraint for the market.



Key players operating in the global pipeline transportation market include Alstom, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ESRI, Emerson, Trimble Navigation Limited, Rockwell Automation, FMC Technologies and Alcatel-Lucent, among others.



• The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global pipeline transportation industry. In September 2019, Arkad-ABB Spa signed an EPC&F contract with Bulgartransgaz EAD for the gas pipeline expansion in Bulgaria.

• In September 2017, Schneider Electric Software hosted its midstream industry user conference, Innovation Summit: Digital Pipelines 2017. At this event, Schneider Electric Software made a number of significant product release announcements that deliver enhanced functionality and usability to users of Schneider Electric's pipeline management software.

The oil and gassegment is dominating the market with the highest market value of USD 6.76 Billion in 2020



The type of treatment segment is divided into oil and gas, coal, water and others. Oil and Gas accounted for the largest market value of 6.76 Billion in 2020. This is because of the developing infrastructure and increasing demand for automobiles as the per capita income has increased in many developing countries, which in turn creating the need for oil and gas.



The transmission pipelinesegment is dominating the market with the highest market value of USD 4.63 Billion in 2020



The pipeline type segment includes gathering pipeline, transmission pipeline and distribution pipeline. The transmission pipeline accounts for the market value of USD 4.63 Billion in 2020. This is because transmission line are mostly used in the transportation of oil or gas etc. between cities.



The security solution segment is dominating the market with the highest market value of USD 3.83 Billion in 2020



The solution segment includes security solution, automation and control solution, integrity & tracking solution and network communication solution. The security solution segment accounted for the largest market value of around USD 3.83 Billion in 2020. As the security concern holds the major concern pipeline transportation.



The consulting segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 16.77% during the forecasting period



The service segment includes consulting services, management services, and maintenance and support services. The consulting segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 16.77% during the forecasting period. The consultation has become the first base to start any major project or to address any concern.



The refiners and manufacturers segment is dominating the market with the highest value of USD 3.16 Billion in 2020

The end-user segment includes transportation industry, refiners & manufacturers, agriculture industry and heating resources. The refiners and manufacturers segment is expected to have the highest market value of USD 3.16 Billion in 2020. This is because this segment widely uses pipeline transportation for oil and gas refining and then send it for commercial, domestic and industrial purposes.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Pipeline TransportationMarket



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region is accounted for the highest market value of USD 3.18 Billion in 2020. The rise in per capita income has changed their lifestyle. So the demand for automobiles will increase. Also, people will visit places. This also would create the demand for fuel; these all factors would make this region to have the highest market share. North America seems to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period. This due to its advanced infrastructure.



About the report:



The global Pipeline Transportationmarket is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



