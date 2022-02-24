Emerald Ash Borer Found in Le Sueur County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Le Sueur County for the first time. Thirty-one counties in the state now have EAB.

A tree in Memorial Park in the city of New Prague south of the Scott/Le Sueur County border was identified as possibly infested with EAB. MDA staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples when the city removed the tree two weeks ago. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.

Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Le Sueur County, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county. The MDA issues quarantines for all counties known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

Virtual informational meetings for residents and tree care professionals will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meetings Tuesday, March 15, 2022 10-11 a.m. or 6-7 p.m. Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Le Sueur County to the state formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through April 5, 2022, and recommends adopting the quarantine on April 11, 2022. The quarantine limits the movement of ash trees and limbs and hardwood firewood out of the counties. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers Minnesota Department of Agriculture 625 Robert Street North St. Paul, MN 55155 kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009.

There is more EAB information on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us