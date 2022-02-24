Growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques are some factors that boost the growth of the market.

Chromatography market size was valued at $8.70 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.33 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.80%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Chromatography Market by Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin-Layer Chromatography, and Others), Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13464 Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asAgilent TechnologiesBio-Rad LaboratoriesDanaher CorporationHitachi Ltd.Merck KGAAPerkinElmer, Inc.Restek CorporatioShimadzu CorporationThermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Waters Corporation.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:Based on type, the liquid chromatography held the largest share in the global chromatography market in 2020.Based on product, the consumables held the largest chromatography market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀@ 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13464 North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global chromatography market. This is due to presence of giant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms in the countries such as the U.S. In addition, increase in adoption of chromatographic techniques for drug discoveries and drug approvals by this biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. 