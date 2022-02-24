Global Demand of Citrus Fiber Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 445 Million by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR | Industry Trends & Forecast by Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Report] According to the latest market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Citrus Fiber Market size & share revenue is expected to reach around US$ 445 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2021 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc., Florida Food Products, Inc., UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG, CP Kelco, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Fiberstar, Inc., Nans Products, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Citrus Fiber Market size & share was valued at around USD 315 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach a worth of roughly USD 445 Million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

This is a professional and very detailed report about the main and secondary drivers of the citrus fiber market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Citrus Fiber? How big is the Citrus Fiber Market?

Industry Overview:

Citrus fiber is a natural dietary fiber. It can be defined as a group of substances such as hemicellulose, cellulose, and pectin. It is naturally found in different citrus fruits, such as l oranges, lemons and lime, grapefruits, and tangerine citrus fiber offers much functionality that uses many food applications. Citrus fiber has neutral in taste and flavor and also has digestible carbohydrates and low fat through the low-calorie content. Fiber is important to digestion, cholesterol maintenance, regularity, blood sugar regulation, and more. It has been connected to durability and decreasing the risk of cancer. Men should consume daily 30-38 grams of fiber and women should consume 21-25 grams of fiber.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the global citrus fiber market are focused on improving their digital presence in order to reach out to customers. Having a digital presence is crucial for reaching out to a global market and customer service at a lower cost when compared to other traditional marketing tactics. As a result, manufacturers are increasing their online presence on digital platforms.

Some of the key players in the global citrus fiber market are as follows;

Cifal Herbal Private Ltd.

FUYAN PHARM (Henan) Inc.

Florida Food Products Inc.

UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG

CP Kelco Inc.

Cargill

Incorporated

Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Fiberstar Inc.

Nans Products.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the citrus fiber market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the citrus fiber market forward?

What are the citrus fiber industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the citrus fiber market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the citrus fiber market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics –Growth Drivers, Restraints, top Trends, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, by Application, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Citrus Fiber Market: Growth Factors

Growing awareness among consumers for specific products fuel the expansion of the citrus fiber market

The global increase in awareness among consumers for specific products is projected to fuel the expansion of the citrus fiber market. It has been popular for many years, and individuals with a healthy lifestyle, such as athletes, are the key users. Citrus fiber prices are high in contrast to other fiber products due to high production costs and high initial investments. This can have an impact on consumer adoption in the early stages, but new firms entering the market might improve competition and, as a result, buyer power in the long run.

The processed food products industry has grown significantly in recent years, owing to a number of underlying market dynamics. Consumer preferences have also shifted significantly in recent years. Consumer demand for bakery & confectionery items, meat products, and meat replacements is increasing, which is rising the demand for citrus fiber in the packaged food business dramatically. The expanding popularity of consuming convenient snacks originated in industrialized nations and is fast extending to the Asia Pacific emerging economies. Snacking on the fly has driven the market for frozen and ready-to-eat foods dramatically. During the projected period, rising demand is anticipated to get a favorable impact on the global citrus fiber market.

Citrus fiber has strong market demand. Its demand has been boosted by increased consumer awareness of nutritional labeling and a preference for less processed foods. Increased changes in lifestyle and acceptance of new diets such as organic, keto, and vegan, have positively impacted the citrus fiber market and are likely to benefit significantly during the projection period as well. Also, high-level investments and unique product lines for plant-based functional products are predicted to boost demand for citrus fiber.

Global Citrus Fiber Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 315 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 445 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., FUYAN PHARM (Henan), Inc., Florida Food Products, Inc., UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG, CP Kelco, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Herbafoods Ingredients GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Fiberstar, Inc., Nans Products., and Others Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Segmentation Analysis

The global citrus fiber market can be segmented into type, application, and region.

The Grapefruit fiber segment is anticipated to account for a major share

On the basis of type, the citrus fiber market is segmented as tangerine fiber, grapefruit fiber, orange fiber, and others. Among these, the grapefruit fiber segment is anticipated to account for a major share in the global market. Grapefruit is bitter and tasty with essential pleasantness, grapefruit has a lusciousness that rivals that of the ever-popular orange and sparkles with numerous health-promoting benefits as same. Grapefruit is a special basis of vitamin c, vitamin c benefits to providing a system. Vitamin C-rich foods like grapefruit may benefit to decrease cold symptoms. These are the factors responsible for the growth of the orange fiber market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the citrus fiber market is segmented as dairy, ice cream, meat products, fruit juice, and others. Fruit juice such as orange, apple juice, grapefruit, lemon juice, pomegranate juice is growing consideration from researchers owing to their significant helpful effect.

Regional Dominance:

North America is one of the major regions in the global citrus fiber market, and it will remain a very appealing market throughout the projected period. The United States will account for more than 89.1 percent of the North American market by 2031. Personal care and cosmetics items are popular among American consumers. They are also expressing concern about the detrimental consequences of chemicals and synthetic compounds used in personal care and cosmetics items. This will increase the use of citrus fiber in the personal care and cosmetics sectors in the United States, thereby driving the regional market growth.

In Germany, the increased need for fat alternatives will be a major growth driver. Citrus fibers are used to replace approximately 45 percent of the fat or oil in baked products while maintaining product quality and taste. Growing demand for healthy bakery goods with fat replacements in Germany is boosting the country's citrus fiber market forward.

Browse the full report for more information “Citrus Fiber Market - By Type (Tangerine Fiber, Grapefruit Fiber, Orange Fiber, And Others), By Application (Dairy, Ice-Cream, Meat Product, Fruit Juice, And Others), And By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2021–2028" at https://www.fnfresearch.com/citrus-fiber-market

Recent Development

December 2021 - Fiberstar Inc., the market leader in high-performance citrus fibers, had introduced novel methylcellulose-free options for the development of clean label meat alternatives.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the citrus fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2028.

Through primary research, the citrus fiber market was worth about USD 315 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow to around USD 445 million by 2028.

Grapefruit fibre is expected to account for a significant portion of the global market in terms of type.

North America is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of roughly 29%.

China accounts for much more than 58 percent of the East Asian market.

This report segments the citrus fiber market as follows:

Global Citrus Fiber Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Tangerine Fiber

Grapefruit Fiber

Orange Fiber

Others

Global Citrus Fiber Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Dairy

Ice-cream

Meat Product

Fruit Juice

Others

