More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Macon

Macon, GA (February 24, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting Macon, GA. The Georgia State Patrol and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. One man was shot and has died. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that a Georgia Department of Transportation CHAMPS operator checked on a motorist parked in the emergency lane of Interstate 75 northbound between exits 171 and 172 in Macon. The male driver would not respond to the operator, so the operator called law enforcement for assistance.

Georgia State Patrol and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location. The officers approached the car and saw that the driver had a gun. During the incident, the driver shot his gun multiple times inside the car and the officers took cover. The driver then got out of the car and pointed his gun at the officers. At this time, the officers shot the driver and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The ID of the driver is pending next of kin notification. During the incident, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy also responded to the scene to assist.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.