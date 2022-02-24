Cold Laser Therapy Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Cold Laser Therapy Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (Instruments, and Accessories), by Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dentistry, Neurology, Laser Acupuncture, Gynecology, and Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, Ecommerce and Others), PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Cold Laser Therapy Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Cold Laser Therapy market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Non-Chronic Diseases

Prevalence of chronic and non-chronic diseases is increasing significantly due to rapidly changing lifestyle and increased consumption of malnutrition and smoking, tobacco, alcohol, less physical activity and others. Increasing prevalence of chronic and non-chronic diseases are creating a huge demand for the cold laser therapy as cold laser therapy is used for the treatment of various chronic and non-chronic diseases. Due to this reason increasing prevalence of chronic and non-chronic diseases around the world is working as a driver for the cold laser therapy market .

Increasing Geriatric Population around the World

Number of geriatric population is increasing very fast around the world. The region is facing rapid increase in the geriatric population. For instance: According to United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division geriatric population (persons aged 65 or over) was 702.9 million in 2019. Geriatric population are at high risk of developing muscle pain and wrinkle. Continuous increase in number of the geriatric population around the world is increasing the demand for cold laser therapy around the world as the cold laser therapy is used for skin rejuvenation, physical therapy practices as treatment for muscle pain. Due to which increasing geriatric population around the world is working as a driver for the cold laser therapy market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing Technological Advancements

Cold laser therapy is used for many applications such as acupuncture, wound healing, skin rejuvenation, aches and pains, inflammation, injuries and sprains and others. Researchers are conducting various research studies to develop new potential usage in traumatic brain injury (TBI), spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease. Research and development activities for new potential usage are expected to help to increase demand of cold laser therapy. Currently, many of the manufacturers have launched their research studies for new cold laser therapy usage which is expected to create new opportunities for cold laser therapy market .

Competitive Landscape

Other companies profiled in the report include: Apira Science, Meditech International, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., BTL, Good Energies, Irradia among others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2019, Melbourne, FL has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FX 635 low-level laser for the temporary relieving form chronic, nociceptive musculoskeletal pain. The approval will help company to increase its presence in the market.

