CEO Worldwide Celebrates Their Twentieth Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global executive recruitment firm, CEO Worldwide is celebrating its twenty years of connecting world-leading executive talent with companies around the world. The company plans to continue to shake up and disrupt the old-fashioned and costly global headhunting and consulting market.
CEO Worldwide Founder Patrick Mataix says, “As an entrepreneur regularly using the services of headhunters and consultants, I had been frustrated by the inadequacy of their answers and timing to solve the international problems I was facing daily. This milestone celebrates the solution that we have created while encompassing the values that were missing in other executive search functions. It started– just as it still is– with strong values underpinning the fast, transparent and flexible recruitment service.”
What initially started out as CEO Europe went international in 2010, becoming CEO Worldwide. Three years later, the company moved its HQ to the UK and launched its Top Executive Search Engine. In 2018, they launched the Female Executive Search platform, which promotes executive gender balance and diversity. Over the past 20 years, CEO Worldwide has exceeded a vetted pool of over 20,000 international executives– covering 180 countries and 84 languages.
CEO Worldwide prides itself on flexibility, allowing employers to choose between interim management or permanent executive recruitment, even allowing businesses to turn initial interim management agreements into permanent positions at any time of the interim management contract. While growth has led to constant change within the company, one thing that has remained constant is CEO Worldwide’s commitment to providing world-class service to clients and executives.
Taro Ikeba, Head of Investments at Mitsubishi Corporations, praised the company in a testimonial, stating that “CEO Worldwide's value proposition matches perfectly [with] our often urgent needs to find the right manager to strengthen the management team of our portfolio companies in a timely manner. Using this service saves us (including other investors as well as the other team managers in our portfolio companies) time and money.
We don't have to screen dozens of CVs but interview only the selected ones presented by CEO Worldwide in a very short time frame. We also appreciate the flexibility provided by the CEO Worldwide system. This gives us a couple of months of operations with the selected candidate on board - before we have to decide whether to integrate the candidate into a permanent position, with all the negotiation and planning that goes with such a decision.”
In an ever-changing landscape, CEO Worldwide has maintained a reputation of staying ahead of the curve when it comes to supporting businesses with the recruitment of C-level executives and board members globally. They continue to ensure inclusive and diverse boards and leaders that champion DEI in the workforce– exceeding the expectations of stakeholders.
For more information on how CEO Worldwide can support businesses in their executive recruitment search, or for those that are looking for the next step into a C-level, board, or executive position, visit the CEO Worldwide official website to get in touch and start a conversation on how they can help:
https://www.ceo-worldwide.com/
About CEO Worldwide
Launched in 2002, CEO Worldwide was founded to challenge the drawn-out and expensive process that businesses faced when recruiting international executives—committed to fixed recruitment fees that are payable on successful placement with flexible contract terms which includes contract, interim or permanent placement. The company works to suit each patron, by providing them with a selection of suitable candidates that are supplied to clients within ten days and a 100% success fee with a 12-month replacement guarantee.
Since its inception, CEO Worldwide has earned a reputation for its capability to partner candidates to urgent requirements, alongside the company’s cross-border placement expertise. In 2018, CEO Worldwide was mentioned in Forbes' list of the best 250 U.S executive recruitment firms. With over 20,000 certified executives on the company’s international iCEO database— including thousands of female leaders, the company has positioned itself as uniquely placed to source the most highly qualified candidates for executive positions. CEO Worldwide’s Investors on Demand service is also able to connect businesses with investments when it is most needed.
