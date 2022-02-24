Deodorants Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2026

Deodorants Market Report

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Deodorants Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global deodorants market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020 and expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Deodorant is a personal care product that inhibits or masks unpleasant odors. It is made using anti-microbial agents, fragrances, and alcohol-based carriers to prevent bacterial breakdown and control sweat production. Presently, it is commonly available in the form of aerosol, sprays, gels, roll-ons, wipes, and sticks across the globe.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Deodorants Market Trends:

The increasing consumer spending on personal grooming and hygiene products on account of inflating disposable incomes and rapid urbanization represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the introduction of personalized, premium, and exotic deodorants in an innovative range that can be used by individuals with sensitive skin is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, market players are investing in advertising campaigns, such as celebrity endorsements, to improve their existing sales and profitability. This, along with the emerging online shopping trend due to the convenience offered, vast catalog, and fast shipping facilities, is creating a positive market outlook.

Global Deodorants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adidas AG, Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.), Beiersdorf AG (maxingvest ag), Cavinkare Private Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Este Lauder Companies, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, L’Oral, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, distribution channel and packaging type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sprays

Roll-On

Creams

Gels

Wipes

Sticks

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

