Fit Au Max Lingerie curates support bras that provides maximum comfort for fully breasted women
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fit Au Max Lingerie, an online lingerie store based in New York, announced its range of European-made lingerie targeted women with full breasts. They specialize in offering support lace bras for hard-to-fit cup sizes. Bra sizes that are difficult to find in a regular bra store, sizes such as D, DD, DDD, F, G, H, I, J, K.
Fit Au Max Lingerie which means ‘maximum fit’ currently sells in USA and Canada and serves full-figured women, women with full breasts, gay men, and cross-dressers with their supreme quality range of lace underwire bras, full coverage and plus size support bras.
“As the name implies, the company’s mission is to offer the best full coverage, support, and comfort to women with big breasts. We understand what difference a good bra can make in boosting confidence, and that is why we offer support bras and full coverage lace bras in sizes going up to L cup size. We have noticed that big cup sizes are challenging to find in the big brand stores for our clients hence, we developed a carefully curated line-up of comfort-fitting supportive lace bras, breathable soft lace panties, and synchronized lingerie to solve the problem.” said the company’s representative.
In such a short time, the company has built an impressive customer base spread across the length and breadth of the US. Our plus-size support lace bras and satin lace panties are gaining popularity in the age group of 35-65. The company offers an ideal fusion of fashion, style and comfort through extended band sizes and double D & triple D cup sizes.
“Our bras are embellished with luxurious satins, soft embroideries, and gorgeous lace to enhance confidence. The company offers a wide range of top European brands, with Gorsenia™ and Weismann™ being the two hottest sellers. We are committed to helping our clients with the right fit.” The representative added.
Some of the most impressive features of Fit Au Max Lingerie includes multi-part narrow underwire cups for optimal shaping, lightly padded for superior comfort, structured side panels for maximum lift and support, soft, breathable fabrics, rigid center core for a delicate appearance, adjustable shoulder straps, wider straps and secure clasps for effortless wear.
Massia Balogun
Fit Au Max Lingerie which means ‘maximum fit’ currently sells in USA and Canada and serves full-figured women, women with full breasts, gay men, and cross-dressers with their supreme quality range of lace underwire bras, full coverage and plus size support bras.
“As the name implies, the company’s mission is to offer the best full coverage, support, and comfort to women with big breasts. We understand what difference a good bra can make in boosting confidence, and that is why we offer support bras and full coverage lace bras in sizes going up to L cup size. We have noticed that big cup sizes are challenging to find in the big brand stores for our clients hence, we developed a carefully curated line-up of comfort-fitting supportive lace bras, breathable soft lace panties, and synchronized lingerie to solve the problem.” said the company’s representative.
In such a short time, the company has built an impressive customer base spread across the length and breadth of the US. Our plus-size support lace bras and satin lace panties are gaining popularity in the age group of 35-65. The company offers an ideal fusion of fashion, style and comfort through extended band sizes and double D & triple D cup sizes.
“Our bras are embellished with luxurious satins, soft embroideries, and gorgeous lace to enhance confidence. The company offers a wide range of top European brands, with Gorsenia™ and Weismann™ being the two hottest sellers. We are committed to helping our clients with the right fit.” The representative added.
Some of the most impressive features of Fit Au Max Lingerie includes multi-part narrow underwire cups for optimal shaping, lightly padded for superior comfort, structured side panels for maximum lift and support, soft, breathable fabrics, rigid center core for a delicate appearance, adjustable shoulder straps, wider straps and secure clasps for effortless wear.
Massia Balogun
Fit Au Max Lingerie
+1 800-650-0089
info@fitaumax.com