Coatings for Commercial And Residential Roofing Market Forecast 2030 | Atlas Roofing, Boral Roofing, Carlisle, Duro-Last

Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market by Type (Solvent based coatings and water-based coatings), Application (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure and Industrial Facilities) and Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Coatings for commercial and residential foofing Market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The Coatings for commercial and residential foofing market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities.

At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.

The development of green roofing technologies and rising expenses of air conditioning and heating systems are driving the international market for commercial and residential roofing. Because roofing is used in a variety of industries besides commercial and residential, the global market is expected to become strong as construction activities increase. The construction industry is a significant end-user of roofing materials. The growing population base in emerging economies such as Saudi Arabia, China, Costa Rica, and Egypt have built a solid platform for market expansion.

The global commercial and residential roofing industry offers a wide range of roof coatings, including thermal polyolefin (TPO), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), modified bitumen, and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). The global market can be split into polymer, polymer modified, reflective, and bituminous depending on the type of product. The high cost of innovation and installation of roofing systems is predicted to slow the growth of the international commercial and residential sector. However, advancements in roofing material technology, such as solar roofing systems, are expected to generate lucrative prospects in the global market.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The Coatings for commercial and residential foofing market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the Coatings for commercial and residential foofing market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the Coatings for commercial and residential foofing market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Some of the key players operating in the global Coatings for commercial and residential foofing market includes Crowe Building Products Ltd., Decra Roofing Systems, DaVinci Roofscapes, Atlas Roofing, Boral Roofing, MonierLifetile LLC, Carlisle Construction Materials, BASF, Carlisle Companies Inc., Certainteed Corp., Davlin Coatings Inc., Duro-Last Inc., Firestone Building Products Co., Llc, Gaf Materials, Gardner-Gibson Inc., Trumbell Owens Corning Roofing and Asphalt Llc. .

