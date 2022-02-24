Rainscreen Cladding Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2030

Rainscreen Cladding Market

rainscreen cladding market on the basis of material, application, construction, and region.

PORLAND, US, US, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Rainscreen Cladding Market by Material, Application, Construction, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global rainscreen cladding market size was $103.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $206.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, Europe region dominated the global rainscreen cladding accounting for 36.49% share of the market.

The report analyzes the global rainscreen cladding market on the basis of material, application, construction, and region. The materials covered in this report are composite material, metal, fiber cement, ceramic, and others. The applications taken into consideration in the report are residential, commercial, and industrial. By construction, the market is bifurcated into new construction and renovation. The market is driven by development in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and economic growth globally. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

In 2020, based on material, the composite material segment dominated the global rainscreen cladding market, accounting for the largest share of the global rainscreen cladding industry, followed by others and metal segments. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is growing with high CAGR, owing to urbanization and economic development in the developing countries such as Japan, China, the U.S, and others.

In addition, the report offers a SWOT analysis including information regarding driving and restraining factors of the market growth. Such statistical tools provide vital information regarding understanding lucrative opportunities in the market. The report is essential for market players and new industry entrants to devise their strategies and leverage the opportunities in the market.

Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the market report include Rockwool International A/S, Kingspan Group, Sika AG, SFS Group AG, CGL Systems Ltd, Trespa International B.V., Valcan, Sotech Optima ALL, The Clarison Group Ltd (Alucraft Ltd), and Euro Panels Overseas N.V.

Major players are adopting acquisition and product launch as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the global rainscreen cladding market. For instance, in April 2018, Sotech Optima ALL launched an aluminum composite material consists of aluminum skids and plastic core. It possesses features such as lightweight, high rigidity, excellent flatness, and long-lasting coating qualities. It is eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable.

Covid-19 scenario:

