Satellite Transponders Market Size Expected to Reach USD 31.83 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9%, in 2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for satellite transponders, due to rising use of satellite communication and navigation systems by defense forces, is expected to drive market revenue growth

The global Satellite Transponders Market size is expected to reach USD 31.83 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of the satellite transponders market can be attributed to increasing demand for high data rate among customers. However, the requirement of high capital investment is a restraint that can limit market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Satellite communication networks consist of user terminals, satellites, and ground networks that provide control and interface functions. Benefits of a satellite communication network lie in its ability to provide users with voice, video, and data communication services in places where other forms of terrestrial networks may not be feasible. Advantages and disadvantages of this form of communication are highly dependent on the satellite and network configurations. Military forces of various countries are increasingly using space-based assets to fulfil their missions, and as a result, satellite communication technologies have become vital for communication networks for ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, especially in battlefields.

Satellite communications offer a broad portfolio of services from mission-specific solutions based on user needs for complete end-to-end systems, along with services and support for full operational capabilities. Satellite communications aid defense forces in overcoming several geographical barriers during a war. Also, there is increasing demand for better navigation and communications in hilly terrains and over long distances, which is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The INSAT system with more than 200 transponders in the C, extended C, and Ku-bands provides services for telecommunications, television broadcasting, satellite news gathering, societal applications, weather forecasting, disaster warning, and search & rescue operations.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Eutelsat Communications S.A., Intelsat S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Embratel, Arabsat, Singtel, Telesat, SES S.A., and Hispasat.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Among bandwidth segments, Ku band segment is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to applications of Ku bands in facilitating communications from distant locations, such as the International Space Station and also in 5G network technology. Ku band is majorly used for data, video, and voice communications, and the preference for Ku band is expected increase further with rising demand for high-data applications and connectivity, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• Among application segments, commercial communications segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to development of new cost-effective satellite technologies, increasing demand for telecommunication services, and availability of efficient and feasible technological solutions. Satellites have found major applications in commercial communications, which include video distribution, DTH, legacy telephone and carrier services, OUTV, enterprise data service, commercial mobility services, broadband satellite access services, and other satellite-based services that offer commercial use in air, maritime, and land-based communications.

• Satellite transponders market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to surge in demand for telecom services, such as DTH, broadband, and OTT, among others, coupled with rapid technological advancements and development of innovative technologies. Satellite operators in the region have predictable Ka-band ability to provide 4K-UHD and OTT TV services for entertainment purposes, which is drawing customers. This is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region.

• In January 2022, Eutelsat Communications and Intelsat, a leading provider of internet solutions in Africa, signed a multi-year deal representing several hundred Mbps to address the connectivity needs of enterprises, institutions, and individuals in Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Senegal. Under this agreement, Intelsat will leverage the unparalleled coverage and reach of Eutelsat Konnect, a new generation high throughput satellite, to provide robust and high-quality internet service to customers located beyond the limits of its terrestrial infrastructure.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global satellite transponders market based on bandwidth, services, application, and region:

Bandwidth Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

K band

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Leasing

Maintenance & Support

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Government communications

Commercial Communications

Navigations

Remote Sensing

R&D

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

