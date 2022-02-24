Fire sprinkler system And Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market Share Analysis 2022: Impact of Covid-19, Business Expansion Emerging Technologies and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Part 1 : Global fire sprinkler system Market



A fire sprinkler system Market is an effective tool to combat fire in buildings, be it a commercial, industrial, or residential setting as well as in the transportation sector. In case of a fire, these systems are quickly activated to reduce heat, flames, and smoke, thereby saving human lives and preventing injuries as well as loss of property. Fire sprinkler systems are categorized into wet pipe systems, dry pipe systems, deluge systems, and pre-action systems.

analysts forecast the global fire sprinkler systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fire sprinkler systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Global Fire Sprinkler Systems Market 2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. It summarizes the main aspects of the market, paying particular attention to the areas of the major key players that have witnessed the highest demand, regions and major applications. Offering qualitative and quantitative information on the drivers, challenges and opportunities that will define market growth in 2022-2027, the report contains 126 pages with detailed analysis.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This Fire sprinkler system Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Fire sprinkler system Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The fire sprinkler system market is segmented on the basis of type, application, usage, end user, and end user. The fire sprinkler system market is segmented as below:

Market driver

• Decline in insurance expenditure

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of retrofit and replacement of fire protection systems in existing buildings

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Automation of fire safety systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

By end user:

- end user

- hospitals & clinics

- ambulatory surgical centers

- cardiovascular centers

The research covers the current Fire sprinkler system size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/Manufacturers:

Hochiki

Minimax

NAFFCO

Tyco Fire Products

Cosco Fire Protection

Globe Fire Sprinkler

HD Fire Protect

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

Siemens

United Technologies

Victaulic

Viking

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Fire sprinkler system in these regions, from 2017 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Fire sprinkler system Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Fire sprinkler system Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Fire sprinkler system market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fire sprinkler system Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Fire sprinkler system market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Fire sprinkler system along with the manufacturing process?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Fire sprinkler system market?

Economic impact on the Fire sprinkler system industry and development trend of the Fire sprinkler system industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Fire sprinkler system market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Fire sprinkler system market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Fire sprinkler system market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

Part 2 : GLOBAL WET FIRE SPRINKLER SYSTEMS MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST TO 2028

A fire sprinkler system is an active fire protection method, consisting of a water supply system, providing adequate pressure and flowrate to a water distribution piping system, onto which fire sprinklers are connected. Although historically only used in factories and large commercial buildings, systems for homes and small buildings are now available at a cost-effective price. Wet pipe sprinkler systems are installed more often than all other types of fire sprinkler systems. They also are the most reliable, because they are simple, with the only operating components being the automatic sprinklers and (commonly, but not always) the automatic alarm check valve. An automatic water supply provides water under pressure to the system piping.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Sprinkler Head accounting for % of the Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Commercial segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems include Minimax Viking Group, Hochiki, Naffco, Tyco Fire, United Technologies, Adams Fire Protection, Globe Fire Sprinkler, Siemens and HD Fire, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems by region (region level and country level), by company, by Component and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems Scope and Segment

Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems market is segmented by Component and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Component and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems are developed to replace the damaged heart tissues. These devices are so designed that they mimic the working of normal cardiovascular organs. Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems have allowed the heart surgeons to improve the treatment for heart blockages. Heart valves and pacemakers are the majorly used cardiac prosthetic devices.

The research covers the current Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/Manufacturers:

Minimax Viking Group

Hochiki

Naffco

Tyco Fire

United Technologies

Adams Fire Protection

Globe Fire Sprinkler

Siemens

HD Fire

Grundfos

APi Group

Heiser Logistics

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

Victaulic

The Wet Fire Sprinkler Systems market is segmented on the basis of type, application, usage, end user, and end user. The fire sprinkler system market is segmented as below:

By Types:

Sprinkler Head

Piping System

Wet Alarm Valve

Alarm Device

Water Supply

By Applications:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

