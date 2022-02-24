Global Fungal Protein Market to Reach $386.7 Million by 2030: AMR

Fungal Protein Market

Market across Asia-Pacific to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. However, market across North America estimated to hold lion’s share

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fungal protein market is estimated to reach $386.7 billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report highlights the market potential, market characteristics, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Roshan Deshmukh, Research Manager-Research, Food & Beverages at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, consumer awareness about healthy diet, surge in disposable income in developing countries, and change in dietary patterns drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. However, undefined regulatory guidelines and availability of healthier substitutes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of yeast extracts in the processed food market and product innovation coupled with rise in demand for protein ingredients are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand and sale of traditional, health, and staple food items. However, the bakery and meat products as well as packaged food experienced a decline in their sale which negatively affected the market.

In addition, the demand for cosmetics and personal care products decreased during the pandemic, which hampered the market.

However, the high demand for snacks and their increased prices positively impacted the market.

The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

The global fungal protein market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America is estimated to hold the lion’s share throughout the forecast period.

The global fungal protein market is divided on the basis of type, nature, and application.

Based on type, the fusarium venenatum segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the yeast segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of nature, the organic segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the conventional segment would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The global fungal protein market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cayman Chemical Company, Duke Thomson’s India Pvt. Ltd, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Galactic, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Merck Group, Mayasan Biotech, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc, Royal DSM, and Siveele B.V.

