Automotive Actuators Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of USD 20.1 Billion by 2022, Finds Fact.MR

Automotive Actuators Market By Product (Waste Gate Actuator, VGT Actuator, Brake Actuator), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Working (Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electromagnetic), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)- Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global automotive actuators market is estimated at USD 20.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 38.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.



The global automotive actuators market was valued at ~US$65.8 Bn at the end of 2019 and is anticipated to surpass US$109.4 Bn during the forecast period 2020-2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has led the automotive market towards a major slowdown worldwide. The sales of automotive actuators have plummeted with the shutdown of production facilities in leading automotive markets of Europe and Asia, thus posing major challenges to the players operating in automotive market.

To overcome this situation, the manufacturers are focusing on research and development to form integrated braking systems which will ensure engine efficiency as well as fuel efficiency. This is anticipated to drive sales of brake actuators during the forecast period. Furthermore, the global demand for automotive actuators will surge by the end of 2020 as they are utilized in number of applications where machineries are involved.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=297

The automotive actuators plays an important role in actuating applications in brakes and steering system as well as also employed in seat adjustment and headlight positing mechanisms. It is used to convert an electric signal into required rotary and linear motion to create needed physical movement. The automotive actuators demand is mostly driven by increasing electronics system and automation in vehicles.

What is the Scenario for Automotive Actuators Sales in India?

India has a huge demand for passenger cars and presumed to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period due to the rising economy and fixing of safe and technically advanced actuators and sensors in vehicles. This is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3 Billion by 2032. The economies like U.S and Germany purchases several automotive components like actuators and sensors from this region as it is considered as a hub for automotive parts manufacturers.

Why Passenger Vehicles Segment is presumed to Unfold Growth Opportunities for Automotive Actuator Market?

The passenger vehicle is expected to be the fastest moving segment in the automotive actuators market. There is growth in demand for fuel efficient vehicles, moreover rise in price of oil & energy acts as a catalyst factor for market. The passenger vehicles had registered a growth rate of 6.3% CAGR during the period of 2016-2021 and presumed to remain in same growth trajectory, since the above factors came into play. The passenger vehicles segment is likely to reach a valuation of USD 28 Billion by the end of 2032.

To learn more about Automotive Actuators Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=297

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Actuators Industry Survey

By Product:

Waste Gate Actuator

VGT Actuator

Throttle Actuator

Brake Actuator

EGR Actuator

Power Seat Actuator

Grille Shutter

HVAC Actuator

Headlamp Actuator

Others (Quick Attach, Hood Lift, etc.)

By Vehicle:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Working:

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Electromagnetic

Gear Motors or Electric

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR profiled the following key automotive actuator manufacturers in its report are, Delphi Automotive, Mitsubishi Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmBH, Continental AG, HELLA GmBH & Co. KGaA, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, CTS Corporation, CVEL Automotive electronics, Hitachi Ltd., Dover Flexo Electronics, Inc., Tolomatic Inc., Kenko E Motion And Actuators and Creative Motion Control are identified as key players manufacturing automotive actuators.

To increase the adoption across the lucrative areas, the above mentioned companies’ uses a combination of organic & inorganic methodologies, in addition to partnerships and collaborations with prominent end use verticals such as automotive manufacturers.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=297

Key players in the Automotive Actuators Market-

Delphi Automotive

Mitsubishi Corporation

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

CTS Corporation

Delphi Technologies Pl

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co

Hitachi, Ltd

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under the impact of Covid-19, global automotive actuators market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 44.5 and is anticipated to expand 1.7X from 2020 through 2030

VGT actuator is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.4% and is expected to be valued 2.9X more than EGR actuator by the end of 2020

APEJ region is anticipated to be the market leader in the global automotive actuator market by the 2030 end with more than 39% market share in terms of value

Aftermarket sales channel is projected to grow 1.6X faster than OEM sales channel and is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than ~US$ 27.1 Bn during the forecast period.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain

Pallet Trucks Market Forecast: The global pallet trucks market report published by Fact.MR incorporates an in-depth analysis of the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and trends, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Heavy Haulage Trucks Market Analysis: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the Heavy Haulage Trucks market explicates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Lift Trucks Market Trend: Fact.MR's report on Lift Trucks market delivers a detailed analysis on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Future Market Insights

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Future Market Insights and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583