Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,286 in the last 365 days.

Performance Coach Dr. Michelle Cleere Introduces “Beating the Fear” Mini-Course

For Those Striving to Be Peak Performers

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco Bay Area, California, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Performance Coach Dr. Michelle Cleere has been working with premier athletes, executives, and musicians for 20+ years allowing them to find their path to peak performance.

Now, she’s offering everyone the same opportunity to take control of their mindset and build resilience in her Beating The Fear mini-course designed for the busy professional who is looking to optimize their game, performance, or career.

Dr. Michelle’s story is itself a case study in beating the fear. She suffered incredible challenges in her own life, having to overcome emotional abuse, being homeless at a young age, suicide attempts, and more. Using her own life experiences, she learned what it takes to reduce negative thinking and to move forward.

The self-directed course consists of 7 modules that center on diminishing the fear and building an abundance of confidence. It includes an accompanying activity book full of exercises that will allow the user to begin implementing Dr. Michelle’s strategies and new mental skills immediately day-to-day. There is also an audio version of the course that can be listened to while on the go.

Those looking to focus on achieving their absolute best mindset for that next competition, presentation, or performance can find out more at BEATINGTHEFEAR.com


***

ABOUT DR. MICHELLE

As a global performance coach, Dr. Michelle Cleere helps top athletes, musicians, and executives in competitive fields unlock the power of the mind and create the mental toughness to be the best. Having struggled most of her life with her own performance hurdles, she is driven by not wanting others to experience the same battles. With a PhD in Clinical Psychology, a Masters in Sports Psychology, and years of hands-on research, Dr. Michelle is well-grounded in theory and expert knowledge. As many clients attest, their experience with Dr. Michelle is exactly what they needed and more than they expected, “It was life-changing.”


Sheri Nelson, PR Representative
415-307-1359
beseen@meetgeraldine.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Performance Coach Dr. Michelle Cleere Introduces “Beating the Fear” Mini-Course

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.