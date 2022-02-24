White Bullet’s collaboration with Poland’s Sygnał Association makes a significant dent in ad-funded piracy
White Bullet’s latest report for Sygnał shows clear and significant reductions in ad-funded piracy thanks to collaborative effortsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, UK 24th February 2022: IP protection company White Bullet’s collaboration with the Sygnał Association in Poland, designed to prevent ad-funded piracy, is having a significant impact; with its latest Ad Funded Piracy Report showing marked reductions in ad-funded piracy in Poland.
The Sygnał Association protects the intellectual property rights of broadcasters, distributors, licensors, and recipients of TV programmes and other multimedia content. Established in 2001, it currently comprises 18 major media and telecommunications companies in Poland, and White Bullet is working alongside these Sygnał members to track advertising in Poland to monitor the effectiveness of the piracy website list maintained and provided by Sygnał to the Polish ad industry.
White Bullet’s Q4 Ad Funded Piracy Report created for Sygnał outlines quarterly trends in ad impressions and revenue, on Polish IP-infringing websites listed by Sygnał. It also provides a Quarterly Advertising Snapshot on Sygnał’s list of high-risk websites and a trend analysis.
Tom Chytil, Business Intelligence Director at White Bullet, points out that the estimated ad revenue on Sygnał listed websites decreased by 21% in Poland in Q4 2021 – but increased in the US and elsewhere in Europe by 25% – a percentage point difference of almost 50%. Furthermore, the number of Sygnał listed websites carrying advertising decreased by almost a third (31%) between Q3 and Q4 2021 alone.
“The data also shows that there are clear advantages for brands using this list,” adds Chytil. “Clearly systems like these need to be expanded and used globally and ideally lists need to be dynamic to ensure they stay up to date. White Bullet also tracks redirections from pirate websites and helps advertisers go further. We can only beat online piracy by working together – and static lists are just one tool in a far wider armoury.”
“We are delighted to support Sygnał as it continues to help defund online piracy,” adds Peter Szyszko, Founder and CEO, White Bullet. “The Association plays an extremely important role in Poland by providing a policy forum; helping legitimate players to use and protect their IP for economic, social and cultural development.”
The Sygnał Association’s Teresa Wierzbowska - President of the Management Board - adds: “Sygnał provides its members with an opportunity to co-operate and share experiences and we are always keen to collaborate with other professional organisations who are pursuing the same goals. It is clear from this latest report that White Bullet’s platform and expertise is helping us to be successful in our mission.”
White Bullet has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) - designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier - helps to take the profit out of Intellectual property crime. By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, so all parties can take action, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2013 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies piracy risk data and protection, brand safety solutions, and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policymakers, and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a certified anti-piracy solutions provider under the advertising industry regulator TAG and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts and dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models, and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the funding and distribution of pirated content. With offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policymakers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
