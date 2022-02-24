COVID-19: Morocco Records 357 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 5.6Mln People Receive 3rd Dose of Vaccine

MOROCCO, February 24 - Morocco reported 357 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 791 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,737,801 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,185,107 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,610,616 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,159,941 while recoveries increase to 1,137,920, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.1%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (66), Casablanca-Settat (63), Fez-Meknes (56), the Oriental (47), Draa-Tafilalet (26), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (25), Marrakech-Safi (21), Souss-Massa (17), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (13), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (12), Guelmim-Oued Noun (7) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,938 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 16 new deaths reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (04), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (3), Guelmim-Oued Noun (3), Casablanca-Settat (2), Fez-Meknes (1), Marrakech-Safi (1), Souss-Massa (1) and the Oriental (1).

The number of active cases has reached 6,083 including 269 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 23 February 2022