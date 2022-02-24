Petromin Express introduces A/C service solution to beat the heat
Petromin Express, has introduced an innovative air-conditioning technology that offers in-depth diagnostics while operating in an efficient friendly manner.JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petromin Express, a world-class vehicle solutions provider, with over 650 stations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has introduced an innovative and latest air-conditioning technology that offers in-depth diagnostics at the touch of a button while operating in an efficient, ecologically friendly manner.
Petromin Express is dedicated to developing and adopting modern strategies and technologies that enable us to deliver superior customer experience. The new vehicle A/C solution is in line with our vision of perfecting our services and products to boost customer satisfaction.
Commenting on this new value for customers, Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO, Petromin Corporation said, “The adoption of our latest innovative A/C diagnostics and service technology puts Petromin Express ahead of the curve in addressing automotive owners' need of an efficient vehicle cooling and air filtration system. The KSA market currently does not have a professional service center with the reach and footprint of Petromin Express. This competitive advantage enables us to provide countrywide coverage right from the launch of this new service. Whether a vehicle is new or relatively old, with advanced A/C diagnostics & repair service capabilities, Petromin Express is the go-to-place for all your A/C service needs.”
Petromin Express’s A/C service provides significant advantages like automatic fault detection tests that offer a complete analysis of vehicle A/C within 25 minutes, a process that usually takes over an hour at other car service providers.
Customer convenience is our priority; providing quality A/C service across our network of 650+ Petromin Express stations is aimed to save our valued customers time & money. Our highly skilled technicians will work on other aspects of the vehicle while the latest cutting-edge technology is running an in-depth A/C diagnostic.
Servicing A/C systems is crucial, especially as they operate under extreme temperatures. A vehicle can lose up to 10% of freon on average per year. Freon is a non-combustible gas that is used as a refrigerant in air-conditioning applications. If this shortfall goes unattended it can lead to costly repairs in the future. A thorough methodical inspection, however, can help the customer save money on future repairs.
Petromin Express also offers its clients quality American freon gas, to enable quality cooling in the vehicle. And, in keeping its commitment to being environmentally conscious, as per the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, this gas is recycled instead of being released into the atmosphere during the process of repair. Petromin Express, therefore, recommends that all vehicle owners, especially those having car models older than five years, to get their vehicle A/C regularly inspected.
Petromin Express offers diverse automotive care solutions, services, and products, which can be listed under six main categories - engine care, periodic maintenance care, battery care, tire care, A/C care, and eco-wash care.
