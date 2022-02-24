Mobile Virtualization Industry to Reach $12.70 Billion by 2026 at 18.6% CAGR

Increase in adoption of smartphones, surge in need to protect data of devices fuel the growth of the Mobile Virtualization Industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhanced data security offered by mobile virtualization, rise in need for improved employee efficiency, and cost-saving associated with mobile virtualization solutions drive the growth of the global Mobile Virtualization Industry. On the contrary, performance and compatibility issues hinder the market growth. However, surge in demand for workspace as a service would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

As per the report published by Allied Market Report, the global Mobile Virtualization Industry accounted for $3.26 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to garner $12.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The global Mobile Virtualization Industry is segmented on the basis of technology, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into hypervisor and application containers. The application containers segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 20.5% during the study period. However, the hypervisor segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The large enterprise segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total revenue. However, the small & medium enterprise segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% during the study period.

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT & telecom, construction & manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, public sector, retail, education, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the study period. However, the IT & telecom segment dominated in 2018, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market.

The global Mobile Virtualization Industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the study period. However, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global Mobile Virtualization Industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Blackberry Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Cellrox Ltd., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and VMware, Inc.

