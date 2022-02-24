Portfolio Management Platform Market is Expected to Reach USD 6,536.8 Million By 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased adoption of digital platforms for wealth and investment management, Need to comply with stringent regulatory compliance, research, and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the Portfolio management platform market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global portfolio management platform market was valued at USD 4,295.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,536.8 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.30%. The portfolio management platform market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the portfolio management vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of critical strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and portfolio management platform market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the portfolio management platform market. The factors driving the portfolio management platform market increased adoption of digital platforms for wealth and investment management need to comply with stringent regulatory compliance technological advancements in the FinTech industry. Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, end-user sectors like BFSI, Government, and financial institutions have experienced growth, which is expected to supplement the growth of the portfolio management platform market. An increasing number of key players are partnering up with the significant core companies in the above sectors to provide a superior and more efficient platform to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the customers.

The portfolio management platform market presents several opportunities for the vendors due to the increasing number of wealthy individuals, increasing the high net worth of people, rising standards of living in developing countries. The growth of the portfolio management platform market is expected to be restrained due to them is the lack of skilled professionals required for operating these systems and the reluctance to implement new solutions due to the heavy dependency on the traditional investment methods. It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies, along with the enhancements of the cloud computing services would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the market to thrive upon.

Key participants include Accenture, Murex, SS&C Technologies, Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Temenos AG, InvestEdge, Inc., Calypso Technology, Inc., Miles Software, Profile Software, GoldenSource, PROFIDATA GROUP, and GlobalData Plc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is growing at a CAGR of 21% in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and digitalization of the developing countries and the increased use of digital transactions in developing countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

• Global modernization and emergence of technologies like the Fin Tech, blockchain, has increased the number of digital financial transactions using numerous smart electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, which is expected to increase the use of portfolio management platform and expand its market size.

• Governments are investing in the digitalization of the financial and the banking industry to help modernize the state-run services, which are availed by people for digital transactions, online banking, and investment activities. These services critically contribute to the revenue generated by countries. It is expected that this factor would help the portfolio management platform market grow.

• The mobile deployment model is expected to dominate the portfolio management platform market owing to its low-cost implementation and flexible subscription models suitable for the end-users.

• The portfolio management solution is estimated to dominate the market in 2018. Portfolio management enables centralized management of multiple investment portfolios along with added security and compliance management

• The risk management is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing use of risk management solutions for reducing the financial losses and calculating the right time for investments and get an enhanced return on investments.

• The vendors in the market have adopted various strategies to increase the product ecosystem and gain a competitive edge over their competitors. For instance, FIS acquired Worldpay in 2019, to complement expand its geographical footprint

• In October 2019, Murex and the National Bank of Canada agreed to implement Murex's MX3 platform for capital market risk management to meet its regulatory compliance requirement.

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Platform

• Services

o Advisory Services

o System Integration and deployment

o Technical Support

o Managed

Solution Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Investment Management

• Order Management

• Funds and trading Management

• Risk Management

• Compliance Management

• Reporting

• Others

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Web-based

• Mobile

End-User (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Banks

• Investment Management Firms

• Trading and Exchange Firms

• Brokerage Firms

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

