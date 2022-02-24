Organic Edible Oil Market Rising Demand 2022-2029 | Organic Edible Oil Industry Growth, Revenue and Upcoming Trends Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in organic edible oil market are Cargill, Inc., Nutiv, Catania Spagna , EFKO Group, Aryan International , Adams Group , Henan Lvda, Daabon Organic, The J.M. Smucker Group, NOW Foods and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic edible oil market size is expected to grow rapidly due to the adoption of a healthier lifestyle by consumers. Evolving consumer preferences and higher spending capacity can boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled, "Organic Edible Oil Market, 2022-2029."

Organic edible oil's demand is increasing rapidly due to the changing consumer lifestyle and adoption of healthy food products. They are healthier compared to normal cooking oil and provide more nutrients to the body. Consumers with an active lifestyle use organic edible oil extensively to satisfy their nutritional requirements, which, in turn, can boost product demand. Manufacturers in the market devise special packaging and digitizing strategies to attract consumer attention towards the product.

Further, online retail enables manufacturers to enhance their product sales due to the convenience of shopping. In addition, strict regulations have made it compulsory for them to maintain safety standards during oil production. For example, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) deemed the fortification of edible oils compulsory in June 2018. Therefore, these factors can attract market growth positively during the foreseeable period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/organic-edible-oil-market-104364

List of Key Players Profiled in the Organic Edible Oil Market Report

Cargill, Inc.

Nutiv

Catania Spagna

EFKO Group

Aryan International

Adams Group

Henan Lvda

Daabon Organic

The J.M. Smucker Group

NOW Foods

Highlights of the Report

This report analyzes the leading segments and the recent market trends. It comprehensively studies the drivers and restraints and the impact of COVID-19. Additionally, it examines the strategies incorporated by the market's key players and the regional developments.

Segments

By type, the market is segmented into coconut oil, mustard oil, peanut oil, canola oil, olive oil, soybean oil, and others. Based on the distribution channel, it is divided into specialty stores, online retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and others. Geographically it is clubbed into Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/organic-edible-oil-market-104364

Impact of COVID-19

Rising Popularity for Healthy Oils to Boost Market Growth

This market is expected to perform positively during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising popularity of healthy foods among consumers. Organic edible oil is used extensively in cooking, which, in turn, can boost its demand. The food and beverage sector is growing positively despite the pandemic. The adoption of part-time shifts and safety protocols by food & beverage manufacturers helps them recover costs. In addition, the adoption of e-commerce websites is expected to raise organic edible oil sales. Thus, these factors can boost market growth during the pandemic.

Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of Edible Oil in Processed Foods to Foster Market Growth

The consumption of nutritious and lower fat products leads to the adoption of organic edible oil in food products. Its incorporation in processed foods has enabled manufacturers to produce healthy and clean-labeled processed foods. It enhances the nutritional value of processed food products and attracts consumers in pursuit of healthy food products. It is used to produce canned food products, microwave foods, and ready-to-eat meals. Further, the development of fortified organic oils enhances the nutrient value and provides nutrition that is not available in normal diets. Unhealthy diets and the sedentary lifestyles of consumers are responsible for the increasing demand for better cooking oil. Therefore, these factors can drive the organic edible oil market growth.

However, the higher prices of the product compared to other edible oils can hamper market growth.

Regional Insights

Increased Spending on Healthy Products to Surge Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate in terms of the organic edible oil market growth due to the increased spending on natural and nutritious foods and oils. The rising awareness of healthy oils in India and China can also boost market growth.

In North America, the emergence of diabetes and obesity can enhance the demand for organic edible oil. Further, the adoption of innovative packaging and branding strategies by manufacturers can propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Launch of Novel Products by Prominent Companies to Reinforce their Market Positions

Prominent companies operating in the market are launching novel products to expand their market positions. For example, Mother Sparsh announced kid cooking oil that is rich in vitamin -D and contains omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in September 2019. This launch can enable companies to strengthen their market position globally. Furthermore, the adoption of research and development activities can enable companies to produce higher quality organic edible oils that satisfy the nutritional requirement of consumers. This strategy can improve their brand image.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/organic-edible-oil-market-104364

Industrial Development

July 2020: Amul India announced its Janmay brand to enter the organic edible oil business and launch edible oil products.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Cooking Oil Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soyoil, Rapeseed/Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Corn Oil, Peanut Oil, Olive Oil, and Others), By Application (Food Service, Household, and Food Processing), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Soybean Oil Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Cooking & Frying, Margarine & Shortening, Salad Dressings & Mayonnaise, Bakery Products, and Non-Food Applications), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™