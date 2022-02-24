Wound Care Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the wound care market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The wound care market is primarily driven by increasing diabetes incidence and prevalence, increasing geriatric population, increasing wound ulcer prevalence, increased funding for wound care research, and increasing awareness programs on wound management.

The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the wound care market. An increasing pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries results in significant cost burdens on healthcare systems across the globe.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

It is predicted that the existing and rising cost burden of these chronic wounds will drive investment in wound care technology that will have a significant positive impact on the growth of the wound care industry. However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/392

Key Highlights From The Report

• The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

• A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.

• Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment's growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wound-care-market

Overview of the Wound Care Market Report:

• Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

• Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

• Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

• Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

• Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

• Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Regional Overview:

The global Wound Care Market market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Wound Care Market market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/392

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Care Market on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region:

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Advanced Wound Care Products

1. Advanced Wound Dressings

 Foam Dressings

 Silicone Dressings

 Non Silicone Dressings

 Hydrocolloid Dressings

 Film Dressings

 Alginate Dressings

 Hydrogel Dressings

 Collagen Dressings

 Hydrofiber Dressings

 Wound Contact Layers

 Antimicrobial Dressings

 Superabsorbent Dressings

2. Wound Therapy Devices

 Pressure Relief Devices

 Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices

 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

 Conventional NPWT Systems

 Disposable NPWT Systems

 Accessories

 Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

 Electrical Stimulation Devices

 Other Therapy Devices

3. Active Wound Care Products

 Biological Skin Substitutes

 Human Donor Tissue-derived Products

 Acellular Animal-derived Products

 Biosynthetic Products

 Topical Agents

o Surgical Wound Care Products

1. Sutures

2. Staplers

3. Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues

o Fibrin-based Sealants

o Collagen-based Sealants

o Synthetic Adhesives

4. Anti-infective Dressings

o Traditional Wound Care Products

1. Medical Tapes

2. Dressings

3. Cleansing Agents

• Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Diabetic Foot Ulcers

o Pressure Ulcers

o Venous Leg Ulcers

o Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

o Burns

o Other Wounds

• End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Hospitals & Clinics

1. Inpatient Settings

2. Outpatient Settings

o Long-term Care Facilities

o Home Care Settings

• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-wound-care-market