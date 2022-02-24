Video Surveillance Market Statistics, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Video Surveillance Market Trends – Higher growth of IP Video Surveillance System or wireless CCTV

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Video Surveillance Market is forecasted to be worth USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of video surveillance in roads & public properties, commercial premises, and residential amenities owing to a higher convenience in security monitoring, real-time supervision, and reduction in criminal activities with the help of video surveillance.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Video Surveillance industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Video Surveillance sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Video Surveillance industry.

Many business verticals have made the installation of the video surveillance compulsory owing to its higher convenience pertaining to better employee productivity, cut-down on the security-related costs with one-time investment, prevention & reduction on the chances of theft, fool-proof coverage for the customers’ satisfaction, and employee safety & instant action with real-time reporting, among many others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/209

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc, announced the release of 30 Series IP Cameras, which are capable of producing improved picture quality without the need for any extra storage. The cameras are also designed complying with the U.S. government procurement standards instituted under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2019.

• The commercial sub-segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 12.2% during the projected period owing to a higher rate of incorporation of the video surveillance systems in the commercial premises and also a rise in the growth of the commercial spaces, especially in developing countries, help increase the market growth.

• The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Key players in the market Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-surveillance-market

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Video Surveillance market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Video Surveillance market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Video

Surveillance market.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Video Surveillance market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Video Surveillance business sphere.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/209

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

• End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Public Facility

o Commercial

o Military & Defense

o Residential

o Industrial

o Others

• Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Hardware

1. Camera

2. Monitor

3. Storage

4. Accessories

o Software

1. Video Analytics

2. Video Management Software

o Services

1. Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

2. Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services

• Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o B2B

o B2C

• Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Analog Video Surveillance System

o IP Video Surveillance System

o Hybrid Surveillance System

• Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

o Europe

1. UK

2. Germany

3. France

4. BENELUX

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-video-surveillance-market