The Global Blockchain Business Council appoints Ola Lind as the UAE Ambassador

Old Lind Middle East

Ola Lind appointed as GBBC UAE Ambassador

Expert in key sectors in five continents over the last three decades, Lind is set to expand GBBC’s network, visibility, and impact globally.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), has announced the appointment of Ola Lind as one of its 2022 Ambassadors.

The Global Blockchain Business Council is an organization advancing the adoption of blockchain technology. Their 2022 Ambassadors are a handpicked group of innovators and disruptors with an emphasis on technology, governance, law, finance, civil society, and academia.

Ola Lind is one of three ambassadors representing the United Arab Emirates, including Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan and Makki Ibrahim. He joins 179 Ambassadors from 86 jurisdictions in six continents that make up a select group of leaders in technology, government, and academia that will contribute to the growth of GBBC's global community, presence, and influence.

“I am pleased and honored to be joining Global Blockchain Business Council's 2022 Ambassador Cohort. I am confident that my contribution and guidance will make a positive impact and most importantly help the organization to achieve its overall goal,” said Lind.

Presently, Lind serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of FTFT Nasdaq listed company, Chief Executive Officer of the company's subsidiary, FTFT Capital Investments LLC ("FTFT Capital"), and the Executive Chairman of the Blockchain World 2021 Abu Dhabi 15-17 Dec. He is engaged as director in a few leading Fintech Digital services companies in Southeast Asia, Dotlines Group, responsible for developing and executing new technologies such as Blockchain and Cyber security with a turnover of more than 100 million USD.

Ola Lind will advise the GBBC's leadership and members on how to interact and engage with diverse global communities to realize the GBBC's purpose to educate, advocate, and connect innovators from all walks of life to create more functional societies and equitable opportunities for all.

Lind is a renowned keynote speaker and has been invited to speak to audiences at conferences and expos worldwide. He is an award-winning Start-Up Entrepreneur with an established track record of conceiving, designing, and deploying innovative technologies in the Mobile, Gaming, Blockchain, and Cyber security industries on five continents over the last three decades.

Hilmarie Hutchison
Matrix Public Relations
+971 4 343 0888
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology


