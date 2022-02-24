Mobile User Authentication Market Statistics 2030: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

Allied Market Research - Logo

Mobile user authentication is identification and verification of end users through methods including GPS, biometrics, OTP, timestamps, and others.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing benefits of virtualization as well as digitalization also bring security risks to enterprises, making them vulnerable to cyber-attacks and loss of confidential data. Thus, mobile user authentication has helped the companies face an uphill responsibility of managing security of their resources to avoid unauthorized use of confidential as well as critical data.

The mobile user authentication market today is influenced by several drivers, restraints as well as opportunities. Growing demand of BYOD and online information sharing is considered as one of the key drivers of the market. Increasing cyber-attacks also encourage enterprises to adopt mobile user authentication, accelerating the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of mobile user authentication has restricted the growth of the market to a great extent. On the other hand, industries such as BFSI as well as education are likely to create greater opportunities in the market.

The mobile user authentication market is segmented in terms of end-users, industry and geography. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into small and medium business enterprises, and large enterprises. In addition, the industries served by the market consists of education, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, information technology and telecom, and others. The regions experiencing growth in the mobile user authentication market include North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA), and Asia Pacific.

The companies active in the mobile user authentication market are adopting effective business strategies to stay competitive. Major brands are seen investing generously in research and development. Key market players are also seen eyeing the local brands for acquisition. Other business strategies such as joint venture and market entry in emerging economies are helping prominent vendors to strengthen their presence and expand their product portfolio.

The key players dominating the market include CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, EMC Corporation, Authentify Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Vasco Data Security International Inc., Secureauth Corporation and many others.

