PHILIPPINES, February 23 - Press Release February 23, 2022 Gatchalian mulls institutionalization of Pantawid Pasada Program Senator Win Gatchalian is planning to file a bill institutionalizing the Pantawid Pasada Program to address the adverse effects of oil price hikes, particularly among the vulnerable sectors such as the public transport. "This is a tried and tested program already. We have done it in the past, in many of the aberrations in world oil prices," Gatchalian said. To ensure the immediate receipt of the fuel subsidy, the re-electionist senator also proposed the use of e-wallets for the timely remittance to the targeted beneficiaries. Data from the Department of Energy (DOE) showed that the price hikes since December 28 last year reflected an increase of P6.80 or 10.85% per liter for gasoline, P10.20 or 21.70% for diesel, and P8.23 or 15.86% for kerosene. Gatchalian said that an institutionalized Pantawid Pasada Program is economically viable as against the idea of suspension of excise taxes on fuel which the Department of Finance (DOF) said will be inequitable and will be detrimental to the country's economic recovery and long-term growth. Based on estimates from the Office of the Senator, the suspension of fuel excise taxes will forego P271.238 billion in revenues contrary to the Pantawid Pasada program which would cost the government P1.936 billion, covering all public utility vehicles (PUVs). Gatchalian said that the almost 2 billion peso-fund is already covered by the 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA) as there's P2.5 billion allocation for the continuing implementation of the program. Meanwhile, a total of 377,443 beneficiaries will receive their fuel subsidy amounting to P6,500 once the program resumes in April. # # # ________________________________________ Gatchalian planong gawing batas ang Pantawid Pasada Program Planong maghain ni Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas sa pagpapatupad ng Pantawid Pasada Program para maibsan ang epekto ng pagsipa ng presyo ng langis sa mga pinaka apektadong sektor kagaya ng pampublikong transportasyon. "Subok na at napatunayang mainam itong programa. Nagawa na natin ito dati noong nangyari ang sunod-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis sa pandaigdigang merkado," ani Gatchalian. Para mapabilis ang pagtanggap ng fuel subsidy, iminungkahi din ng re-electionist na senador ang paggamit ng e-wallet ng mga target na benepisyaryo. Sa datos ng Department of Energy (DOE), umabot na sa P6.80 o 10.85% kada litro ang itinaas ng presyo ng gasolina simula noong Disyembre 28 hanggang sa kasalukuyan, samantalang nasa P10.20 o 21.70% ang karagdagang presyo ng diesel at P8.23 o 15.86% naman ang sa kerosene. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na kayang matustusan kung gagawing pangmatagalang programa ang Pantawid Pasada kaysa suspindihin ang excise tax sa petrolyo dahil mismong ang Department of Finance (DOF) na ang nagsabi na hindi magiging patas ito sa mamamayan at makakasama pa sa pangmatagalang paglago ng ekonomiya ng bansa. Sa pagtataya ng opisina ng senador, ang pagsuspinde sa excise tax sa mga produktong petrolyo ay magdudulot ng kabawasan sa koleksyon ng gobyerno na aabot sa P271.238 bilyon samantalang ang gastusin sa Pantawid Pasada Program ay aabot lamang sa P1.936 bilyon, sakop na ang lahat ng public utility vehicles (PUVs). Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang halos P2 bilyong pondo ay nasa 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA) na. Mayroong nakalaan sa GAA na P2.5 bilyon para sa patuloy na pagpapatupad ng naturang programa. Samantala, nakatakdang tumanggap ang bawat isa sa 377,443 na benepisyaryo ng programa ng fuel subsidy na nagkakahalaga ng P6,500 oras na ipatupad muli ang programa pagdating ng Abril. # # #