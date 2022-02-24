Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market 2028

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market To Surpass USD 28 Billion By 2028 Says Kuick Research

Delhi, Feb. 24, 2022 -- Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market, Drug Sales, Price, & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market USD 30 Billion Opportunity

Global Market Sales Trends & Market Forecast Till 2028

Clinical Insight On 18 Approved Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates

Dosage, Price & Patent Insight On 18 Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate

Quarterly & Yearly Drug Sales Insight & Forecast Till 2028

Clinical Insight On More Than 400 Cancer Drug Conjugates In Clinical Trials

Competitive Landscape

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Analysis by County:

US, Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Canada

Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by Indication:

Breast Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Gastric Cancer, Lung Cancer

Antibody drug conjugates are the targeted therapeutics which delivers one of the fastest growing treatments to cancer patients including the capacity to exploit the particularity of monoclonal antibodies toward targeted antigens to deliver the cytotoxic agent to targeted cell. Recent advancement in the field of antibody drug conjugate technology is noticed by the approval of 18 antibody drug conjugates globally in short span of time. The introduction of novel drug class has shown promising response in the management of wide range of cancers including breast cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, and others.

Recently, Trodelvy, a novel targeted therapy developed by Gilead Sciences and has been approved for the management of triple negative breast cancer. The drug is antibody drug conjugate directed to Trop-2 receptor, a protein highly expressed on the surface of cancer cell and has crucial role in the development and progression of cancer. The entry of Trodelvy is expected to show high penetration rates in this segment owing to increase in prevalence of triple negative breast cancer and high medical needs for effective targeted therapies. Studies have demonstrated that the administration of Trodelvy significantly improved the survival rate, progression free survival, and overall response rate in comparison to chemotherapy. It has been analyzed that the sales of Trodelvy increased to US$ 400 Million in 2021.

The encouraging response of approved antibody drug conjugates in the global market has surged the further research and development in this segment. To date, more than 400 clinical trials are ongoing which are evaluating novel antibody drug conjugate in the management of cancer as well as other non-oncological conditions include autoimmune diseases. The initial studies have shown good safety profile which suggests promising future of antibody drug conjugates as targeted therapies. For instance, the novel antibody-drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine has shown promising response rates and a favorable toxicity profile in patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-high, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have received previous treatment with bevacizumab (Avastin). The company is planning to submit biologics license application in first quarter of 2022.

Apart from this, FDA has also granted orphan drug designation to various antibody drug conjugates which are indicated for the management of rare cancers. For example, ARX788 developed by Ambrx has been granted orphan drug designation for the management of Her2 positive gastric cancer. In addition, OBI-999 developed by OBI Pharma was also granted orphan designation for management of pancreatic cancer. OBI-999 is first-in-class antibody drugs conjugate targeting Globo H, a glycolipid antigen. Furthermore, several other designations including breakthrough therapy, fast track designation, and others have also been granted. It is expected that coming years will witness rapid approval of drugs which will drive the growth of market.

The pharmaceutical companies in the global market are actively indulging in collaboration or partnerships to increase the investment in this segment. In 2021, Eisai entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the co-development and co-commercialization of MORAb-202 in Japan. Further in 2022, ADC Therapeutics entered into exclusive license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of Zynlonta for all hematological and solid tumor indications in Japan. The other key players in the market include Takeda Pharmaceutical, Roche, Astellas Pharma, Seagen, GlaxoSmithKline, and ADC Therapeutics.

As per our report findings, the global antibody drug conjugate market is expected to surpass US$ 28 Billion by 2028. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, highlighting the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies. In addition to other elements, the study includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information about the product’s mechanism of action, dosage and administration, and pharmacological studies, regulatory milestones, and other development activities.





