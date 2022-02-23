Submit Release
Relaunching program to support PEI tourism accommodations

CANADA, February 23 - The provincial government, the Hotel Association of PEI, and Food Island Partnership are relaunching the Tourism Accommodation Accelerator Program to support tourism accommodation operators and the industry.

The program encourages guests to book at qualifying PEI accommodations to receive a gift card. Upon check in, for a consecutive two-night stay, guests will receive a $100 Canada’s Food Island gift card, up to a maximum of two gift cards for a stay of four or more consecutive nights. The incentive will run from May 1 to June 15, or while gift card quantities last.

“We saw such great success with this program last year, and we’re excited to bring it back,” said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay. “People are ready to travel again, and Prince Edward Island is ready to welcome back visitors to enjoy our world-class hospitality we’re so well known for. This gift card incentive is a great way to encourage both Islanders and visitors to plan and book their PEI vacations.”

PEI accommodation operators who are interested in participating in the program can review eligibility criteria and register their accommodation by March 10: https://stay2get100.ca/sign-up/   

“Last year’s gift card program resulted in a great boost in room sales across Prince Edward Island during challenging times for our accommodation sector,” said John Cudmore, President of the Hotel Association of PEI. “This promotion is a win-win. The gift cards distributed are redeemed at local restaurants, attractions, crafts, and retail outlets, and it gives the consumer an extra reason to travel and stay in PEI. We appreciate the support from the province on this program.”

To learn more about the gift card incentive, visit: https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/taap 

 

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture  hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca  

Relaunching program to support PEI tourism accommodations

