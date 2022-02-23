HB 5807 of 2022

[x]
The following bill formatting applies to the 2021-2022 session:
- New language in an amendatory bill will be shown in bold
- Language to be removed will be stricken.
- Amendments made by the House will be blue, such as: House amended text.
- Amendments made by the Senate will be red, such as: Senate amended text.
(gray icons indicate that the action did not occur or that the document is not available)
Bill Analysis
History
(House actions in lowercase, Senate actions in UPPERCASE)NOTE: a page number of 1 indicates that the page number is soon to come.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.