How African Fixer's Remote Production is Saving the African Film Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned film production company African Fixer Network has been working tirelessly to provide remote production solutions that are saving the African Film industry. Covid-19 restrictions have had a debilitating effect on the vast majority of film productions. The lockdowns and restrictions have affected tasks such as traveling abroad to conduct shoots. This is where remote production became the much-needed lifeline for production companies, and for the African film industry alike.
Durand Le Sueur, one of Africa’s top-line producers and the head producer at African Fixer, says: “We have shot a few remote productions now; some were really big productions. African Fixer produced Samsung Global in Nigeria for Felix Brady and Stink Films UK. The client had the opportunity to be involved but not actually have to be present on the shoot, in the chaos of the streets of Lagos in Nigeria, for example. The film was a huge success, and it has proven that teamwork makes the dream work!”
Remote work significantly helps to decrease the Carbon footprint and pairs with pandemic safety protocol since there are also fewer people on set– this also allows for a more focused creative process to flow.
The African Film Industry
According to Le Sueur, the South African film industry is well ahead of the game, as the country has been producing quality content for years. However, as the competition is growing more fierce, arising from various parts of the African continent, the company’s film fixers are getting busier than ever.
Governments have now also realized that focusing on boosting film production in their various jurisdictions will mean more job creation and a boost to their country's economy, especially since the promotion of film industries has escalated across the board.
Le Sueur says, “Africa is rich in diversity and culture. We have awesome people and amazing locations, and Africa is pure, raw, and full of life-changing experiences. For almost twenty years, I’ve seen production companies come back to Africa, again and again, to shoot - not only because it’s amazing, but the very soul of it gets under your skin, and that feeling never goes away.”
African Fixer believes strongly in what Africa has to provide and that countries such as South Africa and the continent as a whole is rich in talent and resources. Their dedication and passion are evident in the heart and soul that they put towards the extensive list of services provided that they provide:
-Art department
-Casting
-Catering
-Driver/chaperones
-Film equipment
-Film permits
-Heads of departments (hods)
-Hotel & flight bookings
-Local crew
-Local fixers
-Onset editing
-Production offices
-Production vehicles
-Scouting & locations
-Security
-Shipping of logistics
-Unit team and equipment
-Visa applications
A major incentive for many of their clients is the favorable exchange rates that the continent provides to the international industry. With the greatest incentive being that South Africa is a Tax Rebate for productions filmed for four weeks or more in any of the country’s locations.
Meet the Team
African Fixer is comprised of a team of highly qualified and experienced industry professionals who are not afraid of going the extra mile; their extensive local knowledge and sought-after industry expertise make them prime candidates to provide clients with world-class assistance to bring their production visions to life:
-Founder/Managing Director – Durand Le Sueur
-Founder/Executive Producer – Patrick Schepers
-Executive Producer – Jacques Nel
-Executive Producer – Stacy Kane
For more information on African Fixer’s remote production offerings as well as their other services, individuals can make an inquiry on the company’s official website: https://africanfixer.tv/contact/
About African Fixer
African Fixer is a renowned and trusted name in the film and stills production services industry—widely acclaimed throughout the African continent. The company assists in providing clients with Line Producers to make any film, advertising, and photoshoot possible—with their World Class Services. African Fixer’s elite Line Producers leave no stone unturned by doing whatever it takes to ensure that production runs its course smoothly and efficiently from start to finish. Their vast repertoire of world-class services is perfectly suited to productions of all sizes. With decades of experience on their side, the team provides clients with extraordinary services in Africa and neighboring islands.
African Fixer
Durand Le Sueur, one of Africa’s top-line producers and the head producer at African Fixer, says: “We have shot a few remote productions now; some were really big productions. African Fixer produced Samsung Global in Nigeria for Felix Brady and Stink Films UK. The client had the opportunity to be involved but not actually have to be present on the shoot, in the chaos of the streets of Lagos in Nigeria, for example. The film was a huge success, and it has proven that teamwork makes the dream work!”
Remote work significantly helps to decrease the Carbon footprint and pairs with pandemic safety protocol since there are also fewer people on set– this also allows for a more focused creative process to flow.
The African Film Industry
According to Le Sueur, the South African film industry is well ahead of the game, as the country has been producing quality content for years. However, as the competition is growing more fierce, arising from various parts of the African continent, the company’s film fixers are getting busier than ever.
Governments have now also realized that focusing on boosting film production in their various jurisdictions will mean more job creation and a boost to their country's economy, especially since the promotion of film industries has escalated across the board.
Le Sueur says, “Africa is rich in diversity and culture. We have awesome people and amazing locations, and Africa is pure, raw, and full of life-changing experiences. For almost twenty years, I’ve seen production companies come back to Africa, again and again, to shoot - not only because it’s amazing, but the very soul of it gets under your skin, and that feeling never goes away.”
African Fixer believes strongly in what Africa has to provide and that countries such as South Africa and the continent as a whole is rich in talent and resources. Their dedication and passion are evident in the heart and soul that they put towards the extensive list of services provided that they provide:
-Art department
-Casting
-Catering
-Driver/chaperones
-Film equipment
-Film permits
-Heads of departments (hods)
-Hotel & flight bookings
-Local crew
-Local fixers
-Onset editing
-Production offices
-Production vehicles
-Scouting & locations
-Security
-Shipping of logistics
-Unit team and equipment
-Visa applications
A major incentive for many of their clients is the favorable exchange rates that the continent provides to the international industry. With the greatest incentive being that South Africa is a Tax Rebate for productions filmed for four weeks or more in any of the country’s locations.
Meet the Team
African Fixer is comprised of a team of highly qualified and experienced industry professionals who are not afraid of going the extra mile; their extensive local knowledge and sought-after industry expertise make them prime candidates to provide clients with world-class assistance to bring their production visions to life:
-Founder/Managing Director – Durand Le Sueur
-Founder/Executive Producer – Patrick Schepers
-Executive Producer – Jacques Nel
-Executive Producer – Stacy Kane
For more information on African Fixer’s remote production offerings as well as their other services, individuals can make an inquiry on the company’s official website: https://africanfixer.tv/contact/
About African Fixer
African Fixer is a renowned and trusted name in the film and stills production services industry—widely acclaimed throughout the African continent. The company assists in providing clients with Line Producers to make any film, advertising, and photoshoot possible—with their World Class Services. African Fixer’s elite Line Producers leave no stone unturned by doing whatever it takes to ensure that production runs its course smoothly and efficiently from start to finish. Their vast repertoire of world-class services is perfectly suited to productions of all sizes. With decades of experience on their side, the team provides clients with extraordinary services in Africa and neighboring islands.
African Fixer
DURAND LE SUEUR
email us here