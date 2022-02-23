WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to renumber 102.17 (9) (a) 1.; to amend 102.17 (9) (b) (intro.); and to create 102.17 (9) (a) 1e. and 102.17 (9) (a) 1m. of the statutes; Relating to: changing the conditions of liability for worker's compensation benefits for emergency medical services practitioners.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb680
You just read:
SB680 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-23
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.