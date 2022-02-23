Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for AV Group NB

CANADA, February 23 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the AV Group NB pulp mill in Nackawic.

AV Group NB operates a dissolving grade kraft pulp mill that has a production rate of about 540 air dry tonnes per day.

The company's current approval expires on Sept. 30. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

23-02-22