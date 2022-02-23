SB1019 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to repeal 16.9785; and to amend 16.977 (intro.), 16.977 (2) and 16.977 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: oversight of information technology portfolios by the Department of Administration and repealing an obsolete statute regarding assistance by the Department of Administration with purchase of computers and educational technology by school teachers for private use (suggested as remedial legislation by the Department of Administration).