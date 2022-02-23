Submit Release
SB1018 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 23 - An Act to amend 44.02 (5m), 44.02 (5s), 44.02 (13), (14), (15), (16), (17) and (18), 44.03 (3) and 44.04 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: duties of the State Historical Society; reports by affiliates to the State Historical Society; and fees charged to support State Historical Society school and teacher services (suggested as remedial legislation by the State Historical Society).

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

2/23/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  

