SB104 in Asm: Representative Skowronski added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-23

WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act Relating to: exclusion of certain military allowances in determining gross income for purposes of child support.

2/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senator Jacque; cosponsored by Representatives Brooks, Brandtjen, Dittrich, Mursau and Wichgers 106
2/11/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Human Services, Children and Families 106
2/22/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  
3/2/2021 Sen. Executive action taken  
3/3/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Human Services, Children and Families, Ayes 5, Noes 0 161
3/3/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
3/12/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 3-16-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 180
3/16/2021 Sen. Senator Carpenter added as a coauthor 187
3/16/2021 Sen. Read a second time 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 192
3/17/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 150
2/17/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules 771
2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 9:43 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29  
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time  
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading  
2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended  
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in  
2/23/2022 Asm. Representative Skowronski added as a cosponsor  
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  

