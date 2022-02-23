SB104 in Asm: Representative Skowronski added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-23
WISCONSIN, February 24 - An Act Relating to: exclusion of certain military allowances in determining gross income for purposes of child support.
Status: A - Messaged
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/11/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator Jacque; cosponsored by Representatives Brooks, Brandtjen, Dittrich, Mursau and Wichgers
|106
|2/11/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Human Services, Children and Families
|106
|2/22/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing held
|3/2/2021 Sen.
|Executive action taken
|3/3/2021 Sen.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Human Services, Children and Families, Ayes 5, Noes 0
|161
|3/3/2021 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|3/12/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 3-16-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|180
|3/16/2021 Sen.
|Senator Carpenter added as a coauthor
|187
|3/16/2021 Sen.
|Read a second time
|191
|3/16/2021 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|191
|3/16/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|191
|3/16/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed
|191
|3/16/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|192
|3/17/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|150
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Rules
|771
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 9:43 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Representative Skowronski added as a cosponsor
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb104