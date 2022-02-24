Pontus’ CEO Connor Yuen Speaks With Capital Gains Report
Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK) CEO Connor Yuen Speaks to Significance of 2 New Board Additions
Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSX:HULK.V)FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pontus Protein Ltd. (TSXV: HULK // OTC: HLKKF), a sustainable farming technology, plant-based protein producer with an ESG focus, announced the appointment of two Directors to the company’s Board over the past few weeks. CapitalGainsReport.com “CGR” was granted an interview with Pontus CEO Connor Yuen “CY” to discuss the significance of these new Board appointments.
Read Full Interview Transcript Here.
Pontus Protein’s New Board Members:
David Enser, President of Revolution Tea
Frank Port, Founder and CIO of Bridgeport Capital Inc.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE INTERVIEW
CGR: Mr. Enser also led Revolution to an acquisition by German beverage and consumer goods giant Lifebrands Natural Food GmbH…Do you see a day in the future where Pontus is acquired by a company like Lifebrands?
CY: “Pontus would more likely offer Lifebrands an opportunity to build their own facilities with our CEVAS technology than go through an acquisition with Lifebrands. This really speaks to our thesis as a company as you can see that we give interested parties access to utilize our technology with the goal of increasing global food production…”
“(Pontus is) looking to leverage partners with the right values and understanding of why this technology is so revolutionary, through aggressive licensing and joint venture agreements with the right partners we plan to expand quickly to achieve scale as quickly as possible and this accomplishes three things.
1) Our cost of production goes down dramatically as we scale.
2) Allows for exponential growth and adoption of the CEVAS system…a critical difference between an agritech company like Pontus and a traditional agriculture company.
3) Allows For Pontus to remain focused on R&D to develop more efficient and effective technology to continue to help increase global food production while reducing environmental impact, by empowering our partners with more tools to be a more profitable, sustainable, and socially conscious company.”
CGR: What are the main reasons you brought Mr. Esner on?
CY: “...Mr. Esner (is) on our team (because) he brings extensive experience in distribution and understanding of how global enterprises make purchasing decisions. This is incredibly important to us moving forward towards our product launch as it is crucial we find the RIGHT distribution channels to not only maximize profits but also market demand…
Pontus realizes that it is incredibly difficult for people to be mindful of their environmental footprint and health without the help of the entire food supply chain…
We believe it is a collaborative effort only possible should consumers, governments, and the food supply industry work together with this goal in mind.
Having David onboard allows us to have a person who understands this work.”
CGR: What specific initiatives, (will) Mr. Esner…be most helpful with?
CY: “David is currently helping Pontus alongside Mark Arathoon our Head of product development be prepared for all the certifications to be completed prior to our product launch.”
CGR: Do you see a time where you are consulting other plant-based food companies in sustainable agricultural tech as another vertical?
CY: “That is exactly right, with our CEVAS technology we are working towards consulting other plant-based food companies in sustainable agritech…
Pontus NEEDS to shift its focus to acting as a platform to accomplish our goal of acting as a catalyst to reinvent agriculture.”
CGR: …Are there any specific initiatives in the near term you anticipate Mr. Port assisting with?
CY: “Mr. Port in the near term will be working side by side with me to rebuild the Pontus team to reflect the right group that is able to bring Pontus to the next level.”
Read Full Interview Transcript Here
CEO Connor Yuen provides even more valuable context to Pontus Protein’s (TSXV: HULK) recent news.
Disclaimers: Capital Gains Report ‘CGR’ is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. CGR is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Never invest in any stock featured on our site or emails unless you can afford to lose your entire investment. Readers are advised to review SEC periodic reports: Forms 10-Q, 10K, Form 8-K, insider reports, Forms 3, 4, 5 Schedule 13D. For some content, CGR., its authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. CGR has been compensated three thousand dollars via wire transfer by Pontus Protein Ltd. to produce and syndicate content for the company. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and website viewers are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled.
Mark McKelvie
Capital Gains Report
+1 585-301-7700
email us here