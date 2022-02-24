ROADWAY ALERT - i89 sb and nb mm 73
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 NB AND SB LANES in area of MM 73 traffic is open to 1 lane due to hazardous weather conditions and multiple motor vehicle accidents.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
