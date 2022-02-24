Mental Health Software Market 2026 | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Future Growth

AMR Logo

As per the scope of the report, behavioural/mental health software is used to record and manage the behavioural, mental, and addiction data of the patient.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of mental health software and growing demand for general medical EMRs specialty-specific systems among specialty healthcare facilities across the globe are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global mental health software market.

In addition, favorable government initiatives that encourage electronic health records adoption in behavioral health organizations as well as favorable behavioral health reforms in the U.S. such as Affordable Care Act (ACA) are motivating the global market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns may hamper the global mental health software market growth.

The global mental health software market is segmented based on component, delivery model, functionality, end user, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Further, the software segment is sub-segments into integrated and standalone. Based on delivery model, the market is categorized into ownership and subscription.

Based on functionality, it is classified into clinical, administrative, and financial. Further the clinical segment is sub-segments into electronic health record (EHR), e-prescribing, and others. The administrative segment is further sub-segmented into patient/client scheduling, workforce management, and others.

The financial segment is further classified into sub-segments as general ledger, payroll, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals & clinics, community centers, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global mental health market analysis are Credible, Inc., Welligent, Inc., The Echo Group, Core Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Netsmart Technologies, Qualifacts Systems, Inc., Meditab Software, Inc., Valant Medical Solutions Inc., Mindlinc (Duke University Health System), and Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN Management, LLC). These players have adopted various strategies to increase their mental health software market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mental health software market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global mental health software market industry from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

