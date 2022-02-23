IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago May Provide Fibromyalgia Management Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, a clinic in Chicago, IL, is pleased to announce that their customized intravenous ketamine therapies may provide treatment for fibromyalgia and other related ailments. Fibromyalgia is one of the primary causes of chronic pain that affects millions of Americans every day. Many scientists hypothesize that central sensitization is the primary mechanism for fibromyalgia. However, there are many other factors, such as immunological, psychological, genetics, and hormones that contribute to the development of fibromyalgia.

Central sensitization refers to the “wind-up” process where the central nervous system gets into a persistent state of high reactivity. This steady or wound up state of reactivity reduces the threshold for what causes pain and can result into extreme pain even with just a small stimulus. This phenomenon is believed to be connected to neuroplasticity which is mediated by the N-Methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors that are found in the spinal cord. Ketamine’s mechanism of action is to block the NMDA receptors with the result that the modified pain receptors in patients with fibromyalgia are reset.

Bal Nandra, M.D. explains, “Ketamine is an FDA approved medication that was synthesized in 1962 and was approved for use as an anesthetic medication in 1970. It is a blocker of the cellular NMDA receptor, a neural receptor for glutamate that has proved to play a significant role in major depression, chronic pain syndromes, fibromyalgia and other ailments. It is also known to have potent anti-inflammatory properties and is known to stimulate neuronal growth, synaptogenesis, and neuroplasticity. It is a Schedule III drug and should only be used and administered by a skilled licensed anesthesiologist, nurse anesthetist, or trained physician.”

It is important to note that in an article in the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website about the use of intravenous ketamine for fibromyalgia, it was found in a study that over the long term, ketamine may change the expression of NMDA receptors and decrease neuro-inflammation in the mouse and rat models of pain, which has been found to be correlated to a decrease in neuropathic pain. Furthermore, ketamine has been observed to boost brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) due to neurogenesis and modifications in the synapse in the nervous system, both of which are primary factors in neuroplasticity.

In addition, ketamine has also been found to inhibit the activity of the default mode network (DMN) in the brain, which are parts of the brain that remain active even when the mind is considered to be at rest, i.e. mind-wandering and day dreaming. In regard to fibromyalgia, the hyperconnectivity of the DMN has been found to be related to rumination in chronic pain and depression.

It is important to note that ketamine is currently being used as an alternative to morphine in the emergency department for pain control. And some paramedics are also administering ketamine in ambulances.

Ketamine infusions have also been widely used for unmanageable neuropathic pain conditions. However, the infusion protocol varies significantly depending on the health care professional administering the infusion.

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago was created to offer advanced and effective intravenous (IV) medical treatment for TRD, fibromyalgia, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, chronic pain, and other illnesses. Their team of medical professionals is headed by Dr. Bal Nandra, who got his training from the University of Chicago Hospitals Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care and has almost 20 years of experience in a clinical environment. His team of professionals is composed of licensed therapists and technicians who work with mental health professionals, primary care physicians who ensure optimized treatment and continuity of care, and registered nurses with experience and knowledge in ketamine infusion.

People who are interested in learning more about the use of ketamine as a possible treatment for fibromyalgia and getting the latest news on this can visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

