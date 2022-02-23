First Time Home Buyers in Urbandale, IA, Can Turn To Louie Wickett

/EIN News/ -- Urbandale, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbandale, Iowa -

Louie Wickett, the owner of Key Mortgage Group, is offering financial support services to first-time homebuyers, veterans who want the best financing rates for their circumstances, and current homeowners who are looking to refinance their homes for cash or better rates in Urbandale, IA.

The coronavirus pandemic receded from the zeitgeist and many industries around the country that had laid dormant suddenly sprang to life as if they were experiencing a resurgence after taking a break from growth for over a year. The real estate market all over the country has seen a rise in interest as buyers are willing to pay well above the asking price and sellers have the luxury to set whatever price they want for their property. In Spring 2021, the Iowa real estate market saw a huge increase in activity as 11.3% more homes were sold in the Hawkeye State during that season as compared to the same months in 2020. Usually, homes stay on the market for around 60 days in Iowa before they are sold but in 2021 that went down to around 40 days.

Louie Wickett comments on the outlook of the current Iowa real estate market from the perspective of first-time homebuyers by saying, “If you are buying your first home, you are no doubt apprehensive about making such a large financial commitment for the foreseeable future. Mixing the uncertainty of making a large investment along with the inexperience of dealing with the real estate market, if you try to go at it alone, you are going to get completely outpriced and slaughtered in the current market. When your dream home purchase goes over budget, you need to consult with a trusty and reliable financial services provider to make sure you have the resources to make the deal happen.”

For new real estate hopefuls, the real estate financial services provider has made available a calculator app on his website that helps home buyers figure out just how expensive of a home they can afford. The calculator widget asks for details such as the total amount required, the amount of money the applicant can afford to pay as a downpayment, the interest rate, and the amortization period in years. The calculator then returns an easy-to-understand chart of the total monthly payment they will need to make broken down into the principal and interest that the applicant will have to pay each month over the amortization period, the total amount they will end up paying, and the expected payoff date.

Louie Wickett talks about helping first-time homebuyers by saying, “As highlighted in a recent news article, I am intimately familiar with the real estate dynamics in and around Urbandale, IA. If you are buying your first ever property then you are going to need someone in your corner who will help through every step of the process and be patient to hear your complaints and difficulties. I’ll help you find the perfect financial assistance program that you can qualify for to bring down your total downpayment to as low as 3.5%, in some cases. The idea that you need to have at least a 20% downpayment ready to get approved for financial assistance is a myth and there are many ways around it. This level of service can only be delivered by someone like me who has spent almost a decade wading these waters and finding the best financial services with affordable terms and conditions for the hundreds of clients that I’ve served so far. So give me a call today and help me get you into your dream home in Urbandale, Iowa, or nearby areas.”

Louie Wickett has been in the industry for over 7 years and his business is built entirely from customer and realtor referrals, which is a testament to the quality of customer service he provides. He can be contacted at the phone number (515) 238-9949 or the email address lwickett@gohomeside.com. Readers are also encouraged to check out the recent news article that reported about his commitment to helping first-time homebuyers in Iowa find the property of their dreams.

