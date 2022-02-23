Scotts Crossing Road Closed in Warren County

​Scotts Crossing Road (Route 4001) will remain closed to through traffic in Columbus Township, Warren County due to flooding and flood-related roadway damage.

A detour will be posted using Route 6 and Route 426 in Warren and Erie counties.

The roadway will remain closed until repairs can be made, tentatively expected to happen in the spring.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #