Governor Cooper Statement on Redistricting Case

NORTH CAROLINA, February 23 - Raleigh

Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision allows a blatantly unfair and unconstitutional State Senate map that may have been the worst of the bunch. That is bad for North Carolina because it strips voters of their voice in our democracy. Our elections should not go forward until we have fair, constitutional maps.”

 

